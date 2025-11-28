The 30+ Best Black Friday Apple Deals Still Available on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and More

by

Black Friday is winding down, but you can still find popular Apple products like AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, and more at all-time low prices. In this article, the majority of the discounts will be found on Amazon.

General Black Friday Deals 25 Red GreenNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Specifically, we're sharing all of the Apple products that currently have all-time low prices, or discounts that are at least very close to their record-low prices. Now that Black Friday is here, we expect these to be the best prices of the season, so if you've been holding off on purchasing any of the products listed below, now is definitely the time to do so.

Table of Contents

You can use the links below to jump directly to the section you're shopping for today.

Our Top Picks

AirPods

airpods black friday final

AirPods deals are in abundance this Black Friday season, with best-ever prices on AirPods 4, AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation, and AirPods Pro 3. You can also find a steep $119 discount on AirPods Max right now, and all of these discounts are available on Amazon.

$60 OFF
AirPods 4 for $69.00

$79 OFF
AirPods 4 (ANC) for $109.99

$29 OFF
AirPods Pro 3 for $219.99

$150 OFF
AirPods Max for $399.00

iPhone

iphone 17 black friday final

Cellular carriers have always offered big savings on the newest iPhone models during the holidays, and Black Friday 2025 sales have kicked off at AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and more. Right now we're tracking notable offers on the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air. For even more savings, keep an eye on older models during the holiday shopping season.

AT&T

Starting with AT&T, you can get the iPhone 17 Pro at no cost with eligible trade-in, and the iPhone Air for up to $700 off with eligible trade-in. Finally, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be available at up to $1,100 off with eligible trade-in.

UP TO $1,100 OFF
iPhone 17 at AT&T

If you switch to AT&T from a different carrier, AT&T will pay off your phone balance at up to $800 off per line. AT&T also has the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, and Apple Watch Ultra 3 available with an offer. If you buy one, you can get $300 off the second.

Verizon

New and existing Verizon customers on the Unlimited Ultimate plan can get the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro at no cost this Black Friday season. For the iPhone 17, no trade-in is required but you must add a new line to Verizon's MyPlan.

UP TO $1,100 OFF
iPhone 17 at Verizon

In terms of watches, Verizon is offering the new Apple Watch SE 3 at no cost when you trade-in your old device on select Unlimited plans.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile's offers are nearly identical to AT&T's. You can get the iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Pro at no cost when you trade in an old device and purchase the new device on an eligible unlimited plan. Otherwise, you can get the iPhone 17 Pro Max for up to $1,100 off with eligible trade-in on unlimited plans.

UP TO $1,100 OFF
iPhone 17 at T-Mobile

For Apple Watches at T-Mobile, you can get the Apple Watch SE 3 for $99.00 when adding a new watch line on select Unlimited plans. If you plan on buying two models, you can get up to $300 off the second when adding a new watch line on select Unlimited plans.

Visible

Visible is offering 50 percent off its Visible+ Pro plan this season, with the code BLACKFRIDAY50 at checkout. After entering this deal, you can get the plan for $225/year, down from $450/year.

50% OFF
Visible+ Pro Plan for $225/Year

For Apple specific offers, if you purchase any iPhone this holiday season, you can get the 40mm Apple Watch SE at no cost. To get this deal, you will need to be a new Visible member joining on the Visible+ Pro annual plan and purchase any new iPhone, then enter the code APPLEWATCH at checkout.

Mac

M5 MacBook Pro

m5 macbook pro black friday final

Amazon has dropped the price of the new M5 MacBook Pro to $1,349.00, down from $1,599.00. This is the 10-Core model with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD in Space Black, and it's a new all-time low price on the M5 MacBook Pro.

$250 OFF
14-inch M5 MacBook Pro (16GB RAM/512GB) for $1,349.00

$250 OFF
14-inch M5 MacBook Pro (16GB RAM/1TB) for $1,549.00

M4 MacBook Air

m4 macbook air black friday final

You can get the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.00, down from $999.00, a new all-time low price on the computer that beats the previous low by about $50. You'll also find many of the 512GB models of the 13-inch and 15-inch M4 MacBook Air on sale this week.

$250 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.00

$250 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $949.00

Mac Mini

mac mini black friday final

Amazon is taking $120 off the 256GB model of the M4 Mac mini in Black Friday deals, as well as $130 off 512GB models.

$120 OFF
M4 Mac Mini (256GB) for $479.00

$130 OFF
M4 Mac Mini (512GB) for $669.00

M4 iMac

imac black friday final

Amazon has $150 off a few of Apple's M4 iMac, with prices starting at $1,149.00 for the entry-level model with 8-core, 16GB RAM, and 256GB.

$150 OFF
M4 iMac (8-core/256GB) for $1,149.00

$150 OFF
M4 iMac (10-core/256GB) for $1,349.00

Apple Watch

Series 11

apple watch series 11 black friday new final

Amazon has introduced the first big discounts on a few Apple Watch Series 11 models, including both GPS and cellular devices. You can get the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 11 for $339.00, down from $399.00, and the 46mm GPS model for $369.00, down from $429.00.

$60 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm GPS) for $339.00

$60 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm GPS) for $369.00

SE 3

apple watch se 3 black friday final

The Apple Watch SE 3 has received its first major discount on Amazon, with $50 off both the 40mm and 44mm GPS models.

$50 OFF
Apple Watch SE 3 (40mm GPS) for $199.00

$50 OFF
Apple Watch SE 3 (44mm GPS) for $229.00

iPad

M3 iPad Air

ipad air black friday final

We're tracking record low prices across the entire M3 iPad Air lineup for Black Friday, with discounts available at both Amazon and Best Buy. This sale includes savings on both Wi-Fi and cellular models of the tablet, and it's been a few weeks since we last saw these all-time low prices.

Prices start at $449.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M3 iPad Air, down from $599.00. Across the board these are all $150 discounts on the M3 iPad Air, and each one is a match for the best-ever price seen on these tablets.

$150 OFF
11-inch M3 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $449.00

$150 OFF
13-inch M3 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $649.00

Our list below focuses on Wi-Fi models, but you'll also find many cellular models on sale at $150 off right now. The 128GB cellular 11-inch iPad Air is available for $599.00 and the 128GB cellular 13-inch iPad Air is available for $799.00, both representing record low prices.

11-inch M3 iPad Air

13-inch M3 iPad Air

M5 iPad Pro

ipad pro black friday final

Amazon has the first notable discounts on Apple's brand new M5 iPad Pro, with the entry-level 11-inch model available for $899.00, down from $999.00.

$100 OFF
11-inch 256GB Wi-Fi M5 iPad Pro for $899.00

$100 OFF
13-inch 512GB Wi-Fi M5 iPad Pro for $1,399.00

For the larger models, you can save up to $170 on the 13-inch M5 iPad Pro on Amazon this week. If you're shopping for the 2TB Nano-Texture Glass Wi-Fi model, Amazon has this tablet for $2,229.00, down from $2,399.00, as well as a few other 13-inch models between $50 and $151 off.

11-Inch M5 iPad Pro

13-Inch M5 iPad Pro

iPad mini 7

ipad mini 7 black friday final

Amazon this week has low prices on nearly every Wi-Fi model of the iPad mini 7, starting at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. You'll also find a few deals on cellular models during this sale.

$100 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $399.00

$100 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $499.00

$100 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $699.00

11th Gen iPad

ipad black friday final

Amazon this week is taking $75 off Wi-Fi models of Apple's 11th generation iPad. Prices start at $274.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00, an all-time low price on this model.

$75 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad for $274.00

$75 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $374.00

$70 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $579.00

Accessories

Apple Pencil Pro

apple pencil pro black friday final

You can get the Apple Pencil Pro available for $94.99, down from $129.00.

$30 OFF
Apple Pencil Pro for $94.99

AirTag

airtag black friday final

Amazon has Apple's AirTag 4-Pack for $62.99, down from $99.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on the accessory.

$36 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $62.99

If you're shopping for just one AirTag, Amazon has the AirTag 1-Pack for $17.97, which is another all-time low price.

iPhone 17 Cases

iphone case black friday final

Amazon this week brought back big discounts across Apple's Clear, Silicone, and TechWoven Cases for the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air lineup. Items on sale include Clear, Silicone, and TechWoven Cases for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air. We're also tracking a few discounts on other accessories like the FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe.

UP TO 26% OFF
iPhone 17 Cases at Amazon

iPhone Air

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

More Black Friday Sales

We're keeping track of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find this holiday season? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundups: Apple Black Friday, Apple Deals
Related Forum: Community Discussion

Popular Stories

apple store down feature

Here's Why the Apple Store is Going Down

Thursday November 27, 2025 1:01 pm PST by
Apple's online store is going down for a few hours on a rolling country-by-country basis right now, but do not get your hopes up for new products. Apple takes its online store down for a few hours ahead of Black Friday every year to tease/prepare for its annual gift card offer with the purchase of select products. The store already went down and came back online in Australia and New Zealand, ...
Read Full Article18 comments
iPhone Pocket Short

iPhone Pocket is Now Completely Sold Out Worldwide

Tuesday November 25, 2025 7:16 am PST by
Apple recently teamed up with Japanese fashion brand ISSEY MIYAKE to create the iPhone Pocket, a limited-edition knitted accessory designed to carry an iPhone. However, it is now completely sold out in all countries where it was released. iPhone Pocket became available to order on Apple's online store starting Friday, November 14, in the United States, France, China, Italy, Japan, Singapore, ...
Read Full Article136 comments
Apple Foldable Thumb

Foldable iPhone to Debut These Three Breakthrough Features

Tuesday November 25, 2025 7:09 am PST by
Apple's first foldable iPhone is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models in fall 2026, and it's shaping up to include three standout features that could set it apart from the competition. The book-style foldable will reportedly feature an industry-first 24-megapixel under-display camera built into the inner display, according to a recent JP Morgan equity research report. That...
Read Full Article122 comments
streaming black friday 2025

Black Friday Streaming Deals Include Big Savings on Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV, and More

Monday November 24, 2025 8:03 am PST by
We've been focusing on deals on physical products over the past few weeks, but Black Friday is also a great time of year to purchase a streaming membership. Some of the biggest services have great discounts for new and select returning members this week, including Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a...
Read Full Article27 comments
streaming black friday 2025

Best Black Friday Streaming Deals - Save Big on Apple TV, Disney+, Hulu, and More

Thursday November 27, 2025 1:14 pm PST by
We've been focusing on deals on physical products over the past few weeks, but Black Friday is also a great time of year to purchase a streaming membership. Some of the biggest services have great discounts for new and select returning members this week, including Apple TV, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When...
Read Full Article19 comments
New Intel Logo

Apple and Intel Rumored to Partner on Mac Chips Again in a New Way

Friday November 28, 2025 7:33 am PST by
While all Macs are now powered by Apple's custom-designed chips, a new rumor claims that Apple may rekindle its partnership with Intel, albeit in a new and limited way. Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today said Intel is expected to begin shipping Apple's lowest-end M-series chip as early as mid-2027. Kuo said Apple plans to utilize Intel's 18A process, which is the "earliest...
Read Full Article53 comments
General Apps Messages Redux

Singapore Orders Changes to iMessage by December

Tuesday November 25, 2025 6:39 am PST by
Singapore has ordered Apple to block or filter messages on iMessage that impersonate government agencies, requiring the company to implement new anti-spoofing protections by December as part of efforts to curb rising online scams, the Straits Times reports. Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that it had issued an Implementation Directive to Apple under the Online Criminal Harms...
Read Full Article31 comments
iphone air camera

iPhone Air Flop Sparks Industry Retreat From Ultra-Thin Phones

Thursday November 27, 2025 3:14 am PST by
Apple's disappointing iPhone Air sales are causing major Chinese mobile vendors to scrap or freeze their own ultra-thin phone projects, according to reports coming out of Asia. Since the ‌iPhone Air‌ launched in September, there have been reports of poor sales and manufacturing cuts, while Apple's supply chain has scaled back shipments and production. Apple supplier Foxconn has...
Read Full Article216 comments

Top Rated Comments

RowellE Avatar
RowellE
1 day ago at 11:41 am
No sales on Apple gift cards anymore? ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NufSaid Avatar
NufSaid
10 hours ago at 05:52 am
TECHNICALLY the best price on airpods is from Apple with a $50 gift card - which we would all use.

I didn't see that mentioned as the link wouldn't generate revenue for MacRumors
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CharlesShaw Avatar
CharlesShaw
8 hours ago at 07:54 am

No sales on Apple gift cards anymore? ?
I too miss the days of 20% off gift cards, later 15%, and now crickets. I let my credit card rewards accumulate until I can redeem them at 10% off for Apple gift cards, which seems to happen at least a couple times a year, but it's a slow process for someone on a tight budget.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
catracho504 Avatar
catracho504
9 hours ago at 06:26 am

No sales on Apple gift cards anymore? ?
Amazon.com has 15$ amazon credit if you but 100$ apple gift card.

I guess is better that nothing...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments