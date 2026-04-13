 Get Up to $200 Off 2026 MacBook Pro With Record Low Prices on Amazon - MacRumors
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Get Up to $200 Off 2026 MacBook Pro With Record Low Prices on Amazon

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Amazon is offering a few all-time low prices on Apple's M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro, with up to $200 off select models without the need of a membership or clipping a coupon. These deals join Amazon's discounts on the M5 MacBook Air from over the weekend, which are seeing $150 in savings on every model.

m5 pro macbook pro purpleNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 14-inch models, you can get the 24GB/1TB M5 Pro MacBook Pro for $2,048.00, down from $2,199.00. This deal, along with all of the others we're tracking in this article, represent best-ever prices on the brand new M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro.

$151 OFF
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/1TB) for $2,048.00

$150 OFF
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/2TB) for $2,449.00

$150 OFF
14-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro (36GB/2TB) for $3,449.00

We're also tracking similar steep discounts on the 16-inch models, including a few M5 Max options. These discounts reach up to $200 off original prices, and as of writing we're only tracking these deals on Amazon.

$150 OFF
16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/1TB) for $2,549.00

$200 OFF
16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (48GB/1TB) for $2,899.00

$200 OFF
16-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro (36GB/2TB) for $3,699.00

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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Related Roundup: Apple Deals