Get Up to $200 Off 2026 MacBook Pro With Record Low Prices on Amazon
Amazon is offering a few all-time low prices on Apple's M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro, with up to $200 off select models without the need of a membership or clipping a coupon. These deals join Amazon's discounts on the M5 MacBook Air from over the weekend, which are seeing $150 in savings on every model.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with the 14-inch models, you can get the 24GB/1TB M5 Pro MacBook Pro for $2,048.00, down from $2,199.00. This deal, along with all of the others we're tracking in this article, represent best-ever prices on the brand new M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro.
We're also tracking similar steep discounts on the 16-inch models, including a few M5 Max options. These discounts reach up to $200 off original prices, and as of writing we're only tracking these deals on Amazon.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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