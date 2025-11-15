Best Black Friday Apple Deals Live Now - Save on AirPods, iPads, and Apple Watches

We're officially in the month of Black Friday, which will take place on Friday, November 28 in 2025. As always, this will be the best time of the year to shop for great deals, including popular Apple products like AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, and more. In this article, the majority of the discounts will be found on Amazon.

Specifically, we're sharing all of the Apple products that currently have all-time low prices, or discounts that are at least very close to their record-low prices. Of course, these are early Black Friday deals, so even better discounts could emerge later in the month, but if you're shopping right now these are all the best prices around.



Our Top Picks

Best Early Black Friday Deals

M5 MacBook Pro

Amazon has dropped the price of the new M5 MacBook Pro to $1,476.00, down from $1,599.00. This is the 10-Core model with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD in Space Black, and it's a new all-time low price on the M5 MacBook Pro.

If you're shopping for any other models of the M5 MacBook Pro, you'll want to take a look at our exclusive offers at Expercom. In regards to both 1TB models, as well as a few custom higher-end models, you'll find the best prices here, and our discount has been applied automatically to every computer. Some examples of deals are listed below.



AirPods

The best early Black Friday AirPods discount is on the AirPods 4, available for $84.99 right now on Amazon, down from $129.00. This is a match of the best price we've ever seen on this model on Amazon.

Apple Watch

Ultra 3

One of the best all-around early Black Friday discounts is on the Apple Watch Ultra 3 at $99 off select models.

SE 3

The Apple Watch SE 3 received its first major discount on Amazon this week, with $49 off the 44mm GPS model.

SE 2

Prices start at just $159.99 for the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE, then increase to $189.99 for the 44mm GPS model. Both of these are $89 discounts on the wearables, and all-time low prices on each device. You can find Midnight, Silver, and Starlight case color options at these prices for both sizes.

Series 10

Amazon also has a few discounts on the Apple Watch Series 10, with $150 off these models. You can get the 46mm GPS model for $279.00, down from $429.00, which is a new record low price. We aren't tracking any deals on the 42mm GPS model, but will update this section if they come available.

M5 iPad Pro

Amazon has the first notable discounts on Apple's brand new M5 iPad Pro, with the entry-level 11-inch model available for $931.00, down from $999.00.

In terms of the 11-inch M5 iPad Pro, this is still one of the only steeper discounts, with others sitting around $25 off. If you're shopping for the 13-inch M5 iPad Pro, you'll find the 256GB Wi-Fi model for $1,243.00 ($57 off), the 512GB Wi-Fi model for $1,440.00 ($50 off), and the 2TB Wi-Fi Nano-Texture Glass model for $2,298.00 ($101 off).



M4 MacBook Air

You can get the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.99, down from $999.00, a new all-time low price on the computer that beats the previous low by about $50. You'll also find many of the 512GB models of the 13-inch and 15-inch M4 MacBook Air on sale this week.

Apple Pencil

You can get the Apple Pencil Pro available for $99.00, down from $129.00.

AirTag

Amazon has Apple's AirTag 4-Pack for $64.99, down from $99.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on the accessory.

If you're shopping for just one AirTag, Amazon has the AirTag 1-Pack for $18.00, which is another all-time low price.

iPhone 17 Cases

Amazon this week brought back big discounts across Apple's Clear, Silicone, and TechWoven Cases for the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air lineup. Items on sale include Clear, Silicone, and TechWoven Cases for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air. We're also tracking a few discounts on other accessories like the FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe.

iPhone Air

Clear Case - $39.99, down from $49.00

iPhone 17

Clear Case - $39.99, down from $49.00

Silicone Case - $37.00, down from $49.00

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Mac Mini

Amazon is taking $100 off the 256GB model of the M4 Mac mini in early Black Friday deals, as well as over $100 off 512GB models.

