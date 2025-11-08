The Best Early Black Friday Apple Deals on MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad, and More

by

We're officially in the month of Black Friday, which will take place on Friday, November 28 in 2025. As always, this will be the best time of the year to shop for great deals, including popular Apple products like AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, and more. In this article, the majority of the discounts will be found on Amazon.

Early Black Friday Deals 1Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Specifically, we're sharing all of the Apple products that currently have all-time low prices, or discounts that are at least very close to their record-low prices. Of course, these are early Black Friday deals, so even better discounts could emerge later in the month, but if you're shopping right now these are all the best prices around.

Our Top Picks

Best Early Black Friday Deals

M5 MacBook Pro

m5 macbook pro holiday green

Note: We're currently seeing an issue where clicking on the links in this article may not show the discounted pricing. Opening the links in a new tab/window or manually copying and pasting them into your browser should, however, work. The issue seems to only affect Safari, with Chrome, Firefox, and several other browsers working fine in our testing.

MacRumors readers can save on Apple's brand new 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro at Expercom right now. Discounts reach up to $234 off original prices, and across the board these are the lowest prices we've tracked to date on the M5 MacBook Pro.

These discounts have been automatically applied on Expercom's website when visited through the links below. Discounts include the 512GB 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro for $1,487.07, down from $1,599.00, plus a few models with increased RAM.

UP TO $234 OFF
M5 MacBook Pro Exclusive Discounts

Our exclusive discount is available in both Space Black and Silver color options for each computer. We've listed a few of the base models of the M5 MacBook Pro below, but Expercom is offering a wide range of custom configurations on sale as well. This includes models with as much as 32GB RAM, up to 4TB of storage, and Nano-Texture display options as well.

Apple Watch

apple watch se 3 new green

Series 11

There aren't many big discounts on the GPS models of the Apple Watch Series 11 yet, but we are tracking a notable markdown on one of the high-end Titanium devices this weekend.

$88 OFF
46mm Natural Titanium for $711.00

Ultra 3

One of the best all-around early Black Friday discounts is on the Apple Watch Ultra 3 at $99 off select models.

$99 OFF
Black Titanium (Ocean Band) for $699.99

$99 OFF
Black Titanium (Milanese Loop) for $799.99

SE 3

The Apple Watch SE 3 received its first major discount on Amazon this week, with $49 off the 44mm GPS model.

$49 OFF
40mm GPS for $199.99

$49 OFF
44mm GPS for $229.99

SE 2

Prices start at just $159.99 for the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE, then increase to $189.99 for the 44mm GPS model. Both of these are $89 discounts on the wearables, and all-time low prices on each device. You can find Midnight, Silver, and Starlight case color options at these prices for both sizes.

$89 OFF
40mm GPS for $159.99

$89 OFF
44mm GPS for $189.99

Series 10

Amazon also has a few discounts on the Apple Watch Series 10, with $119 off these models. You can get the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 for $279.99, down from $399.00, and the 46mm GPS model for $309.99, down from $429.00. The 42mm GPS model is only available in Jet Black Aluminum, but the 46mm GPS model has Jet Black, Rose Gold, and Silver Aluminum options available at this low price.

$119 OFF
42mm GPS for $279.99

$119 OFF
46mm GPS for $309.99

iPad

ipad holiday green

Amazon this week is taking $50 off Wi-Fi models of Apple's 11th generation iPad. Prices start at $299.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00, a second-best price on this model.

$50 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad for $299.00

$50 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $399.00

$50 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $599.00

Additionally, Amazon has the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $399.00 ($50 off) and the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $599.00 ($50 off).

iPad mini

ipad mini green holiday
Amazon this week has low prices on nearly every Wi-Fi model of the iPad mini 7, starting at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. You'll also find a few deals on cellular models during this sale.

$100 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $399.00

$100 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $499.00

$100 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $699.00

M5 iPad Pro

m5 ipad pro holiday green

Amazon has the first notable discounts on Apple's brand new M5 iPad Pro, with the entry-level 11-inch model available for $943.00, down from $999.00.

$57 OFF
11-inch M5 iPad Pro (256GB Wi-Fi) for $943.00

$54 OFF
13-inch M5 iPad Pro (256GB Wi-Fi) for $1,246.00

$101 OFF
13-inch M5 iPad Pro (2TB Wi-Fi Nano-Texture) for $2,298.00

In terms of the 11-inch M5 iPad Pro, this is still one of the only steeper discounts, with others sitting around $25 off. If you're shopping for the 13-inch M5 iPad Pro, you'll find the 256GB Wi-Fi model for $1,246.00 ($54 off), the 512GB Wi-Fi model for $1,440.00 ($50 off), and the 2TB Wi-Fi Nano-Texture Glass model for $2,298.00 ($101 off).

M4 MacBook Air

m4 macbook air green

You can get the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.99, down from $999.00, a new all-time low price on the computer that beats the previous low by about $50. You'll also find many of the 512GB models of the 13-inch and 15-inch M4 MacBook Air on sale this week.

$249 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.99

$249 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $949.99

Apple Pencil

apple pencil pro green

You can get the Apple Pencil Pro available for $99.00, down from $129.00.

$30 OFF
Apple Pencil Pro for $99.00

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.

AirTag

airtag green holiday

Amazon has Apple's AirTag 4-Pack for $64.99, down from $99.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on the accessory.

$34 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $64.99

If you're shopping for just one AirTag, Amazon has the AirTag 1-Pack for $24.00, which doesn't match the all-time low of $19.99 that we've seen recently, so you might want to hold off for now or consider stepping up to the 4-Pack deal.

iPhone 17 Cases

iphone 17 case holiday

Amazon this week brought back big discounts across Apple's Clear, Silicone, and TechWoven Cases for the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air lineup. Items on sale include Clear, Silicone, and TechWoven Cases for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air. We're also tracking a few discounts on other accessories like the FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe.

UP TO 26% OFF
iPhone 17 Cases at Amazon

iPhone Air

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Mac Mini

m4 mac mini holiday

Amazon is taking $100 off the 256GB model of the M4 Mac mini in early Black Friday deals, as well as over $100 off 512GB models.

$100 OFF
M4 Mac Mini (256GB) for $499.00

$109 OFF
M4 Mac Mini (512GB) for $689.99

