Apple Expected to Announce These Two to Three Products 'This Week'

Apple plans to announce new products "this week," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

apple oct 2024 mac teaseApple's "Mac Your Calendars" teaser last October

In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said the products set to be updated this week include the iPad Pro, Vision Pro, and "likely" the base 14-inch MacBook Pro, with all three likely to receive a spec bump with Apple's next-generation M5 chip.

Gurman does not expect Apple to hold an event to announce these products. Instead, there will likely be a series of press releases on the Apple Newsroom website, and there might also be shorter promotional videos for each product on YouTube.

Monday is the Columbus Day holiday in the United States, and Thanksgiving in Canada, so we shall see if Apple holds its announcements until Tuesday or later.

iPad Pro

iPad Pro 2024 Space Black
The next iPad Pro was already leaked in a pair of unboxing videos out of Russia. The videos confirmed that the device will be equipped with the M5 chip, and an increased minimum of 12GB of RAM, but no major design changes were visible.

There is one minor design change: "iPad Pro" is no longer inscribed on the back of the device.

It was previously rumored that the next iPad Pro models would be equipped with two front cameras, instead of one, making it easy to have video calls in both portrait and landscape orientations. However, there was no evidence of a second front camera in the unboxing videos out of Russia, so it is unclear if this rumor will pan out.

Geekbench 6 results shown in one of the unboxing videos revealed the M5 chip will stick with a 9-core CPU, with three performance cores and six efficiency cores. The results showed the M5 chip will offer up to 12% faster multi-core CPU performance, and up to 36% faster GPU performance, compared to the M4 chip in the current iPad Pro.

Vision Pro

Vision Pro Person
An updated version of the Vision Pro is also expected to be equipped with an M5 chip, although an earlier rumor said the device would receive an M4 chip.

There could also be an R2 chip for improved input processing, but the report said that chip would be manufactured with TSMC's latest 2nm process, and Apple's first chips using that process are not expected to debut until the second half of next year.

Apple is expected to start including a more comfortable "Dual Knit Band" head strap in the box with the updated Vision Pro, and the headset could get a Space Black color option. The device will continue to support Wi-Fi 6, rather than Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7, according to FCC documents that were erroneously made available for public viewing.

It is unclear if these changes will be enough for Apple to consider the updated Vision Pro to be a second-generation model. Recent reports have indicated that Apple has suspended development of a truly next-generation Vision Pro, along with a lightweight and lower-cost "Vision Air" model, as it focuses its efforts on smart glasses.

14-inch MacBook Pro

m3 mbp space black
A base 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M5 chip is "ready for launch," according to Gurman.

A few days ago, AppleInsider reported that a base MacBook Pro with an M5 chip would be released before higher-end models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, which are expected to follow in early 2026. Beyond the M5 chip, no significant changes are expected.

Bigger changes to the MacBook Pro are expected with the two-generations-away models, with rumored upgrades including an OLED display, touchscreen capabilities, a thinner design, built-in cellular connectivity, and M6 chips manufactured with TSMC's latest 2nm process, for even greater year-over-year performance gains.

Other Products

New models of the Apple TV, HomePod mini, and AirTag are "still very much on the road map," according to Gurman, but he did not provide any update on timing.

He also expects new entry-level iPad, iPad Air, Studio Display, and MacBook Air models, along with an iPhone 17e, to launch early next year.

