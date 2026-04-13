Valve's Steam Link App Is Coming to Apple Vision Pro
Valve's Steam Link app, which is designed to let you stream games from your main gaming computer to another device, is coming to Apple Vision Pro.
The upcoming app for visionOS means users will be able to wirelessly stream games from Steam running on their Mac or PC to their Vision Pro headset, assuming the devices are on the same local network.
Prior to its official release, Valve is offering access to a beta of the app via TestFlight. The latest version improves network performance, allows streaming up to 4K resolutions, and allows users to dynamically adjust the curve of the display in panoramic mode.
The one limitation worth bearing in mind is that the client is for 2D streaming only and does not support VR content. Whether this will change in the future is unclear. Valve announced its intention to release a native Steam Link app for visionOS earlier this month, but the company has yet to share a general release date.
Popular Stories
Last year, Apple launched CarPlay Ultra, the long-awaited next-generation version of its CarPlay software system for vehicles. Nearly a year later, CarPlay Ultra is still limited to Aston Martin's latest luxury vehicles, but that should change fairly soon.
In May 2025, Apple said many other vehicle brands planned to offer CarPlay Ultra, including Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.
CarPlay Ultra...
As we wait for WWDC to kick off next Monday, Apple today announced the winners of its annual Apple Design Awards, recognizing apps and games for their innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement.
The 2025 Apple Design Award winners are listed below, with one app and one game selected per category:
Delight and Fun - CapWords (App) and Balatro (Game)
Innovation - Play (App) and PBJ -...
While the AirPods Max 2 received more attention, Apple also released a second pair of headphones last month: Nike Powerbeats Pro 2.
Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 are the same as the regular Powerbeats Pro 2, except they have a two-tone design consisting of black and Nike's signature Volt neon green-yellow color. The headphones were released on March 20 in the U.S., Canada, Australia, the U.K., and a ...
Popular Stories
A new book by New York Times labor reporter Noam Scheiber argues that Apple's decade-long erosion of its retail workforce directly contributed to the disappointing launch of the Apple Vision Pro in early 2024 (via WIRED).
The book, Mutiny: The Rise and Revolt of the College-Educated Working Class, draws on interviews with Apple Store employees to document how staffing cuts, reduced training, ...
Apple today provided developers with the first betas of upcoming watchOS 26.5, tvOS 26.5, and visionOS 26.5 betas for testing purposes. The software comes a week after Apple launched the 26.4 versions of each platform.
The software updates are available through the Settings app on each device, and because these are developer betas, a free developer account is required.
There's no word on...
Apple Vision Pro owners have a new Apple Immersive video available to watch from today. "Debut at the BBC Proms" is a full classical music concert filmed at the Royal Albert Hall during the 2025 Proms season, courtesy of BBC Arts.
Filmed by Livewire Pictures using Blackmagic's URSA Cine Immersive cameras, the experience follows Austrian piano sensation Lukas Sternath as he takes to the stage ...