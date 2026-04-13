Valve's Steam Link App Is Coming to Apple Vision Pro

Valve's Steam Link app, which is designed to let you stream games from your main gaming computer to another device, is coming to Apple Vision Pro.



The upcoming app for visionOS means users will be able to wirelessly stream games from Steam running on their Mac or PC to their Vision Pro headset, assuming the devices are on the same local network.

Prior to its official release, Valve is offering access to a beta of the app via TestFlight. The latest version improves network performance, allows streaming up to 4K resolutions, and allows users to dynamically adjust the curve of the display in panoramic mode.

The one limitation worth bearing in mind is that the client is for 2D streaming only and does not support VR content. Whether this will change in the future is unclear. Valve announced its intention to release a native Steam Link app for visionOS earlier this month, but the company has yet to share a general release date.