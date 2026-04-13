 Valve's Steam Link App Is Coming to Apple Vision Pro - MacRumors
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Valve's Steam Link App Is Coming to Apple Vision Pro

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Valve's Steam Link app, which is designed to let you stream games from your main gaming computer to another device, is coming to Apple Vision Pro.

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The upcoming app for visionOS means users will be able to wirelessly stream games from Steam running on their Mac or PC to their Vision Pro headset, assuming the devices are on the same local network.

Prior to its official release, Valve is offering access to a beta of the app via TestFlight. The latest version improves network performance, allows streaming up to 4K resolutions, and allows users to dynamically adjust the curve of the display in panoramic mode.

The one limitation worth bearing in mind is that the client is for 2D streaming only and does not support VR content. Whether this will change in the future is unclear. Valve announced its intention to release a native Steam Link app for visionOS earlier this month, but the company has yet to share a general release date.

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Top Rated Comments

R
ryanmp
13 minutes ago at 06:32 am

I've streamed games on my local network, performance was an issue.

Not sure how the AVP will work with games that are not designed for virtual reality.
Having now tried Steam Link over the weekend, it works incredibly well, no performance issues. But it is 2D not VR. Just a huge 2D screen in your virtual space.

But with CloudXR now supported there are a few native AVP VR apps that cover the VR. I also tried one of these (KRVR) with Microsoft Flight Simulator. Again worked flawlessly. KRVR will work with any VR game now.

So my old VR headset has taken a new spot in storage and AVP is my go to for gaming.

If anyone wants to see why it is just so good on AVP, take a look at this video with iRacing on AVP.
https://media.discordapp.net/attachments/1486742329925701755/1493005380148662302/ScreenRecording_04-12-2026_15-49-57_1.mov?ex=69de0ddd&is=69dcbc5d&hm=1308063b560e2fcb7352cdeac2808cd85f9681405c2ca0d314a976d361a0ccb6&
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
J
jamesa
25 minutes ago at 06:20 am
Well count me in as one of the three happy users then. I think this could actually be a killer app for the Vision Pro if performance is good enough
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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