Apple's iPhone Driver's License Feature Now Available in 11 U.S. States

In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps.



Apple recently revealed that the feature would soon be available in North Dakota, and starting today, the feature has officially gone live in the state.

North Dakota is the 11th U.S. state to offer the feature, with more to follow. Interestingly, Apple's website says the North Dakota Department of Transportation requires its residents to pay a $5 fee to obtain a mobile driver's license.



"When adding your North Dakota ID to Wallet you will be directed to make this required payment to the DOT to finish adding your ID to Wallet," says Apple.

Below, we have recapped key details about the feature and its availability.



Compatibility

To add a driver's license to the Wallet app, you need an iPhone 8 or later running iOS 16.5 or later, or an Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 9.5 or later. However, these requirements can vary for specific states and use cases.

To set up the feature, open the Wallet app and tap on the plus sign in the top-right corner. Next, select Driver's License and ID Cards and follow the steps.



Supported States



The following states offer driver's licenses in the Wallet app:

The feature is also available in Puerto Rico.



Future States

Apple and state governments have previously announced that the following U.S. states have signed on to adopt the feature in the future:

West Virginia

Connecticut

Kentucky

Mississippi

Oklahoma

Utah

Illinois

Participating Airports

Apple says travelers should refer to TSA checkpoint signage to confirm availability of the feature.

Apple previously said Wallet IDs can be used at select TSA checkpoints in the following U.S. airports, but it no longer maintains a public list:

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Denver International Airport (DEN)

Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport (CVG)

John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH)

San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC)

Los Angeles International (LAX)

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)

Des Moines International Airport (DSM)

Eastern Iowa Airport (CID)

Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ)

Lea County Regional Airport (HOB)

Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (SJU)

Billings Logan International Airport (BIL)

Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN)

Great Falls International Airport (GTF)

Missoula International Airport (MSO)

Apple Wallet IDs can also be used to show proof of age or identity at select businesses and venues in the U.S., but there is no list of locations.