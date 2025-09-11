Beyond iPhone 17: Apple Rumored to Launch 6 More Products in 2025
Apple's annual September event is now in the rearview mirror, with the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3 all set to launch on Friday, September 19.
Apple is not finished on the year, though, with rumors claiming that the company might release up to six more products before 2025 ends.
Here are the rumored products — many of which are likely to be announced in October:
- Apple TV: A faster A17 Pro chip that will support next year's revamped version of Siri powered by Apple Intelligence, and an Apple-designed Wi-Fi chip with Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 support. A built-in FaceTime camera has been rumored for a future Apple TV, but it is unclear if that will arrive with the next model.
- HomePod mini: S9 chip or newer with support for next year's revamped version of Siri powered by Apple Intelligence, an Apple-designed Wi-Fi chip with Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 support, improved sound quality, a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, and potentially new color options like Red.
- AirTag: Up to 3× longer item tracking range vs. current AirTag, a more tamper-proof speaker, and "very low" battery life alerts.
- iPad Pro: M5 chip and two front cameras, allowing for photos and video calls in both portrait and landscape orientations.
- Vision Pro: A faster M4 chip or M5 chip, a new head strap that improves comfort, and potentially a Space Black color option.
- Studio Display 2: A new version of the Studio Display with mini-LED backlighting is expected to launch in late 2025 or early 2026.
Multiple reports have indicated that MacBook Pro models with the M5 series of chips might not launch until early 2026, and it is unclear if any other Macs with M5 chips like an iMac or Mac mini would debut this year as a result. If new Macs are not arriving until next year, the Studio Display might not be updated until 2026 too.
It is not yet known if Apple plans to host another event this year, or if these products would be announced with press releases on the Apple Newsroom website only.