Beyond iPhone 17: Apple Rumored to Launch 6 More Products in 2025

Apple's annual September event is now in the rearview mirror, with the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3 all set to launch on Friday, September 19.

HomePod mini and Apple TV
Apple is not finished on the year, though, with rumors claiming that the company might release up to six more products before 2025 ends.

Here are the rumored products — many of which are likely to be announced in October:

Multiple reports have indicated that MacBook Pro models with the M5 series of chips might not launch until early 2026, and it is unclear if any other Macs with M5 chips like an iMac or Mac mini would debut this year as a result. If new Macs are not arriving until next year, the Studio Display might not be updated until 2026 too.

It is not yet known if Apple plans to host another event this year, or if these products would be announced with press releases on the Apple Newsroom website only.

