Everything Apple Plans to Debut Next Week, According to Bloomberg

by

Four days out from Apple's "Awe dropping" fall event on Tuesday, September 9, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has summarized his expectations for what the company will reveal next week.

apple event september 2025 interactive logo
Aside from a couple of new details and the inclusion of some more recent leaks from other sources, much of the following is a recap of Gurman's reports over the last several months:

  • iPhone 17
    • Larger 6.3-inch display with ProMotion
  • iPhone 17 Air
    • 5.5mm thick
    • A19 chip
    • Single camera
    • Reduced battery life
    • 6.6-inch display with ProMotion
    • eSIM replacing physical SIM
    • Apple C1 modem
    • Sky blue color
  • iPhone 17 Pro Models
    • New rear runway-style camera bump
    • 48MP telephoto lens (up from 12MP)
    • New variable aperture system
    • Simultaneous front-and-back video capture
    • New two-thirds rear cutout for wireless charging
    • A19 Pro chip
    • Increased battery life
    • Aluminum frame
    • New orange color
  • Apple Watch Ultra 3
    • Slightly larger display (matching Series 10)
    • S11 chip
    • 5G Redcap cellular
    • Satellite connectivity
  • Apple Watch Series 11
    • New screen with increased brightness
    • New color and band offerings
  • Apple Watch SE
    • New display
    • Faster chip
  • AirPods Pro 3
    • Heart-rate monitor
    • Smaller charging case matching AirPods 4
    • Live translation

Apple is also launching new accessories for the iPhone 17 lineup, including a revamped non-leather case replacing the company's ill-received FineWoven cases, an iPhone 4 bumper-like case for the iPhone 17 Air, and a "pricey, high-end" cross-body strap that has apparently been a priority of the company's design team.

Bear in mind that Gurman's summary is not exhaustive and omits several other key changes to the above devices that have been rumored from other sources. For everything we know, be sure to check out our dedicated roundups for iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch Ultra 3.

Both the MacRumors site and our X (Twitter) account are excellent ways to discuss the new announcements with other Apple enthusiasts as Apple unveils its new products. Later in the day and throughout the week, we'll also have much more in-depth coverage of all of Apple's announcements, so make sure to stay tuned.

Tags: Bloomberg, Mark Gurman

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

New iPhone 17 Pro Details: Brighter Display, Best Battery Life, and More

Wednesday September 3, 2025 5:33 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models will feature a number of significant display, thermal, and battery improvements, according to new late-stage rumors. According to the Weibo leaker known as "Instant Digital," the iPhone 17 Pro models will feature displays with higher brightness, making it more suitable for use in direct sunlight for prolonged periods. The iPhone 16 Pro and...
Read Full Article72 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Iridescent Feature 2

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Prices Estimated Ahead of Apple Event Next Week

Tuesday September 2, 2025 1:50 pm PDT by
Just one week before Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series, an analyst has shared new price estimates for the devices. Here are J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee's price estimates for the iPhone 17 series in the United States, according to 9to5Mac: Model Starting Price Model Starting Price Change iPhone 16 $799 iPhone 17 ...
Read Full Article59 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Iridescent Feature 2

iPhone 17 Pro Clear Case Leak Reveals Three Key Changes

Sunday August 31, 2025 1:26 pm PDT by
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series on Tuesday, September 9, and last-minute rumors about the devices continue to surface. The latest info comes from a leaker known as Majin Bu, who has shared alleged images of Apple's Clear Case for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, or at least replicas. Image Credit: @MajinBuOfficial The images show three alleged changes compared to Apple's iP...
Read Full Article83 comments
iphone 16 pro ghost hand

iPhone 17 Pro: 5 Reasons Not to Upgrade This Year

Monday September 1, 2025 4:35 am PDT by
Apple will launch its new iPhone 17 series this month, and the iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to get a new design for the rear casing and the camera area. But more significant changes to the lineup are not expected until next year, when the iPhone 18 models arrive. If you're thinking of trading in your iPhone for this year's latest, consider the following features rumored to be coming to...
Read Full Article114 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dark Blue and Orange

iPhone 17 Release Date, Pre-Orders, and What to Expect

Thursday August 28, 2025 4:08 am PDT by
An iPhone 17 announcement is a dead cert for September 2025 – Apple has already sent out invites for an "Awe dropping" event on Tuesday, September 9 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. The timing follows Apple's trend of introducing new iPhone models annually in the fall. At the event, Apple is expected to unveil its new-generation iPhone 17, an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17...
Read Full Article62 comments
Apple Watch Ultra 2 Complications

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Coming Next Week: Eight Reasons to Upgrade

Thursday September 4, 2025 7:38 am PDT by
We're only days away from Apple's "Awe dropping" fall event scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 9 – and along with the new iPhone 17 series, we're going to get a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra for the first time since 2023. By the time the Ultra 3 is unveiled, it will have been two years since the previous model arrived. The intervening period has left plenty of room for...
Read Full Article89 comments

Top Rated Comments

iMac The Knife Avatar
iMac The Knife
49 minutes ago at 05:11 am
Another snooze-fest incoming...
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
flybass Avatar
flybass
50 minutes ago at 05:11 am
Weak year for the Apple.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
choreographics Avatar
choreographics
1 hour ago at 05:00 am
Probably around 70 new Apple Watch bands, which might be the most exciting part after the keynote.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
slippery-pete Avatar
slippery-pete
1 hour ago at 05:01 am
My Uncle Sal plans to go to local Apple Store today to see if he can get any intel.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Stiille Avatar
Stiille
44 minutes ago at 05:17 am

So no new screen for 17 pro max with extra brightness and AirPods Pro no lossless or improvements to sound quality, also no thermal cooling for iPhones, from marks guide
Just because he didn’t mentioned it, does not mean that it won’t be there - just relax until Tuesday morning
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wanha Avatar
wanha
41 minutes ago at 05:19 am
so probably no new Apple TV next week then... the wait continues
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments