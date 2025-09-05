Apple Watch Series 11 to Feature New Brighter Display and Fresh Colors

Apple's upcoming Watch Series 11 will retain the same design as its predecessor but include a new screen with increased maximum brightness, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Apple also plans to shuffle its color and band offerings for the new model, although specific details weren't disclosed beyond Apple's intention to address reports of chipping issues with the Jet Black color offered as part of the Series 10.

The Series 11 represents a more modest update compared to last year's Series 10, which Apple internally considered a wholesale redesign despite appearing similar to previous generations.

Beyond the display improvements, rumors suggest the Series 11 will include a MediaTek modem supporting 5G RedCap for wearables and a new S11 chip. There have been rumors about the model potentially including blood pressure monitoring for hypertension detection, Gurman doesn't seem to think the feature is ready for prime time.

Apple is expected to unveil the Watch Series 11 at its "Awe dropping" event on Tuesday, September 9, with pre-orders likely starting September 12 following by product launches on September 19.