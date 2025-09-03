AirPods Pro 3 Coming Next Week With Multiple New Features

There's less than a week to go until Apple's "Awe Dropping" event, and there's a good chance that Apple will introduce an updated version of the AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro 3 are rumored to include new health features, an updated design, and more.

AirPods Pro 3 Mock Feature

Design Changes

Rumors suggest the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ will have a new design, though it's unclear what exactly will change. The design could be slightly tweaked, and it's possible Apple will make the stem smaller.

Charging Case

The AirPods 4 charging case was updated last year, and now it's the ‌AirPods Pro‌'s turn. The case could be slimmed down, making the ‌AirPods Pro‌ even more pocketable.

Apple also removed the pairing button on the ‌AirPods 4‌ case, adding an invisible capacitive button instead, and the same change is coming to the ‌AirPods Pro‌. The LED on the ‌AirPods Pro‌ case could also be hidden beneath the surface, so it only shows up when it's on.

Audio Improvements

Apple is working on a new chip for the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ that will result in improved sound quality.

Active Noise Cancellation

The updated chip is also going to bring much better Active Noise Cancellation, according to rumors.

Heart Rate Monitoring

Apple recently introduced in-ear heart rate tracking for the Powerbeats Pro 2, and it's a feature that's also expected to come to the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌. The AirPods will be able to measure heart rate during workouts.

If the feature works like the ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ 2 heart rate tracking, users won't be able to capture heart rate data while also streaming music to gym equipment, and Apple Watch owners won't need the capability.

Temperature Monitoring

Temperature sensing is one of the AirPods features that Apple has been working on, though it's not clear if it will come in the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌. If it does, temperature detection through the ear would be much more accurate than the skin temperature readings from the Apple Watch.

Live Translation

Apple is working on a Live Translation feature for the AirPods that will provide real-time translations for in-person conversations. The feature will expand the Live Translation options introduced in iOS 26, and it could be unveiled alongside the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌.

iOS 26

The ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ will support all of the features coming in iOS 26, including automatic pausing when you fall asleep, camera remote functionality, studio-quality recording, charging reminders, and more.

Read More

For more on the features coming to the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌, read our dedicated guide.

