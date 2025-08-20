iPhone Driver's Licenses in Apple Wallet Now Available in 10 U.S. States

In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps.



This week, Apple announced the 10th U.S. state that has implemented the feature: Montana.

Below, we have recapped key details about the feature.



Supported States



The following states offer driver's licenses in the Wallet app:

The feature is also available in Puerto Rico.



Future States

Apple and state governments have previously announced that the following U.S. states have signed on to adopt the feature in the future:

West Virginia

Connecticut

Kentucky

Mississippi

Oklahoma

Utah

Illinois

Participating Airports



Apple Wallet app IDs can be used at select TSA checkpoints within select U.S. airports:

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Denver International Airport (DEN)

Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport (CVG)

John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH)

San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC)

Los Angeles International (LAX)

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)

Des Moines International Airport (DSM)

Eastern Iowa Airport (CID)

Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ)

Lea County Regional Airport (HOB)

Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (SJU)

Billings Logan International Airport (BIL)

Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN)

Great Falls International Airport (GTF)

Missoula International Airport (MSO)

Apple says travelers should refer to TSA checkpoint signage to confirm availability of the feature.

Apple Wallet IDs can also be used to show proof of age or identity at select businesses and venues in the U.S., but there is no list of locations.



Digital ID



In addition to driver's licenses and state IDs, iOS 26 is introducing a new Digital ID, which can be created based on a U.S. passport. Apple says iPhone users can present this Digital ID in person at select TSA checkpoints for identity verification purposes during domestic travel within the U.S., but it is not a replacement for a physical passport, and it cannot be used for international travel and border crossing in lieu of a U.S. passport.