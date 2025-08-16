Apple Store Near Detroit Permanently Closing Today Ahead of All-New Downtown Location

Apple's retail store at The Mall at Partridge Creek, in the Detroit suburb of Clinton Township, will be permanently closing at 7 p.m. Eastern Time today.

Apple Partridge Creek

Apple did not provide a specific reason for the closure, but local news outlet WDIV last year reported that The Mall at Partridge Creek had been sold in receivership and was struggling to retain tenants at the time.

Fortunately, Apple said all affected employees at the Partridge Creek store will have the opportunity to continue working for the company.

Apple previously confirmed that its all-new store in Downtown Detroit will open later this year, so the company's total number of stores in Michigan will not change over the long term. Apple Somerset will continue to serve customers in Detroit's northern suburbs.

Apple's full statement, shared with MacRumors:

At Apple, we're committed to delivering an exceptional experience for all customers, and we're excited to open our new retail location in Downtown Detroit later this year. As we prepare to open, we will not continue our lease at Apple Partridge Creek, and all of our valued team members will have the opportunity to continue their roles with Apple. We've loved serving the Partridge Creek community for nearly 20 years, and look forward to welcoming our customers at our other stores in the Detroit metro area, including nearby Apple Somerset, as well as Apple.com and the Apple Store app.

Apple Partridge Creek first opened in 2007.

Apple also permanently closed its Northbrook Court store in a Chicago suburb earlier this year, along with stores in the UK and China last week.

Top Rated Comments

jayducharme Avatar
jayducharme
13 minutes ago at 08:39 am
I suspect we'll see more of these closures as more and more malls go bankrupt. The one in our area is trying to reinvent itself as an entertainment complex instead of a shopping center. But that's not going so well. A big part of the problem is the astronomical amount of money the mall wants for a lease. Apple has deep pockets. But I've seen a lot of small retailers open a shop and close within a year. They can't afford to stay in business there.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments