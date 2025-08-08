Two Apple Stores Permanently Closing Tomorrow
As previously announced, this Saturday will be the final day of business for Apple Bristol in Bristol, England and Apple Parkland in Dalian, China.
Both of the stores will be permanently closing tomorrow, for landlord-related reasons. Apple Bristol is closing due to the landlord's redevelopment plans
at the Cabot Circus Shopping Centre, and the adjacent Bristol Shopping Quarter, while Apple Parkland is closing because the mall faced financial struggles and lost many major retailers
.
Apple Bristol and Apple Parkland will both open at 10 a.m. local time tomorrow. In Bristol, the doors will close for good at 5 p.m. local time, while customers in Dalian will have until 8 p.m. local time to visit one final time.
While it is a shame that Apple is leaving central Bristol, customers with a means of transportation can still visit Apple Cribbs Causeway on the outskirts of the city. Likewise, Apple will continue to operate its Olympia 66 store in Dalian.
In addition, Apple will be temporarily closing its store at The Forum Shops in Caesars Palace following business hours this Saturday, for behind-the-scenes renovations. Apple says the store will re-open on August 31. During the closure, customers can visit Apple's nearby Fashion Show store, which is also on the Las Vegas Strip.
On the bright side, customers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania are getting an all-new Apple Shadyside on Walnut Street tomorrow, with the new location set to hold its grand opening at 10 a.m. local time. The new store is located at 5436 Walnut Street, just west of Bellefonte Street, in a two-floor unit that was previously occupied by clothing brand Gap. The new store is much larger than the original, and it has a modern design.
