 Apple is Permanently Closing Three U.S. Stores - MacRumors
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Apple is Permanently Closing Three U.S. Stores

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Apple today announced it will be permanently closing three retail stores in the U.S. in June, including Apple Trumbull in Trumbull, Connecticut, Apple North County in Escondido, California, and Apple Towson Town Center in Towson, Maryland.

Apple Towson Town CenterApple Towson Town Center in Maryland

Apple issued the following statement to MacRumors:

At Apple, we are constantly striving to deliver exceptional service and great experiences for our customers. As we continue investing to expand and enhance our retail stores and offerings worldwide, we remain deliberate about evaluating our existing locations to ensure that we can meet our customers' needs in the best way. Following the departure of several retailers and declining conditions at Trumbull Mall, the Shops at North County, and Towson Town Center, we've made the difficult decision to close our stores at these locations.

Our team members at Trumbull and North County will continue their roles at nearby Apple Retail stores. Towson employees will be eligible to apply for open roles at Apple in accordance with the collective bargaining agreement. We look forward to continuing to serve customers at nearby stores and on Apple.com, the Apple Store app, and at Apple Authorized Resellers and Service Providers throughout the states.

All three of the stores are located in struggling shopping malls that have lost dozens of major retailers combined. Earlier this year, for example, Banana Republic, Madewell, and Tommy Bahama announced they were leaving Towson Town Center. Last month, the owner of Trumbull Mall defaulted on a $150 million dollar loan and the property is now for sale. The Shops at North County was also sold a few years ago amid declining conditions.

Notably, employees at Apple Towson Town Center had become Apple's first retail employees in the U.S. to form a union in 2024.

Apple said employees at the Trumbull and North County stores will continue their roles at nearby Apple Store locations, while employees at the Towson Town Center store will be eligible to apply for open roles at Apple in accordance with the collective bargaining agreement that they signed with Apple as part of their unionization.

All three of the stores are temporarily closed today and re-open tomorrow.

On the other hand, Apple has opened 11 new stores around the world since the start of 2025, including in the U.S. cities of Miami and Detroit. Apple has also remodeled or replaced dozens of stores over the past few years in cities such as Dallas, Pittsburgh, Montréal, and Tokyo, and it plans to open its first stores in Saudi Arabia.

Tag: Apple Store

Top Rated Comments

fenderbass146 Avatar
fenderbass146
39 minutes ago at 09:40 am
I hate seeing malls die, I really wish someone would figure out how to rehabilitate them into community areas that still have a shopping focus. Some mall areas are doing it by doing more outward and inward facing resturants, stores, and even residential but it's few and far between and many are just in bad areas that couldn't support something like that...I feel like schools would be a easy option too, but I have to imagine many of the buildings arn't worth the upkeep.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AppleWes Avatar
AppleWes
13 minutes ago at 10:07 am

Open more stores in OC, California. There aren’t enough employees to help the amount of customers visiting.

It wasn’t like this before.
I think they're trying with the expanded Irvine Spectrum stand alone store , and now South Coast Plaza bought out 5 to 10 little stores which is changing nearly entire 1st floor of mall Bear street side they're on.

Brea is larger too but feels like that mall will eventually close with the strange apartment housing added on to side.


I hate seeing malls die, I really wish someone would figure out how to rehabilitate them into community areas that still have a shopping focus.
I agree! Sadly with all the different (cheaper) shopping methods now it doesn't seem like they'll come back.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
EBone12355 Avatar
EBone12355
45 minutes ago at 09:34 am
The North County Mall in Escondido has been dying for a while now, I’m surprised Apple didn’t leave sooner. It lost its major anchor tenants, and Target has moved in. About a quarter of the storefronts are empty.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
tenordrum
31 minutes ago at 09:49 am
The Hunt Valley Town Center just north of the Baltimore Beltway, would be a far better location for Apple than was Towson. It has Wegman's as a huge draw, plus restaurants, shopping, and movie theaters. Nice area, far more upscale than Towson. Alternatively farther south of Charm City, near BWI airport, is the Arundel Mills shopping area, which has a huge draw with their casino close by. It could draw from the I-95/BW Parkway corridor between DC and Baltimore.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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