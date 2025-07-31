Apple Reports 3Q 2025 Results: $23.4B Profit on $94B Revenue

Apple today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter of 2025, which corresponds to the second calendar quarter of the year.
For the quarter, Apple posted revenue of $94.0 billion and net quarterly profit of $23.4 billion, or $1.57 per diluted share, compared to revenue of $85.8 billion and net quarterly profit of $21.4 billion, or $1.40 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.
Apple set new June quarter records for total revenue, as well as iPhone revenue and earnings per share. The company also set an all-time record for Services revenue.
Gross margin for the quarter was 46.5 percent, compared to 46.3 percent in the year-ago quarter. Apple also declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.26 per share, payable on August 14 to shareholders of record as of August 11.
"Today Apple is proud to report a June quarter revenue record with double-digit growth in iPhone, Mac and Services and growth around the world, in every geographic segment," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "At WWDC25, we were excited to introduce a beautiful new software design that extends across all of our platforms, and we announced even more great Apple Intelligence features."
As has been the case for over five years now, Apple is once again not issuing guidance for the current quarter ending in September.
Apple will provide live streaming of its fiscal Q3 2025 financial results conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific, and MacRumors will update this story with coverage of the conference call highlights.
Conference call starts at 2:00 p.m. Pacific - No need to refresh
Apple's iPhone 17 series is expected to debut in September 2025. This release follows Apple's recent trend of introducing new iPhone models annually in the fall.
To unveil the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple is expected to hold its annual iPhone announcement event during the week of September 8, 2025, with September 9 or 10 emerging as the most likely...
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max should launch in late September, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices.
Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models, as of July 2025:Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X through iPhone 14...
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models will have several new camera-related features, according to an anonymous tipster who contacted MacRumors today.
The tipster claimed to be familiar with an iPhone 17 Pro commercial that is allegedly being produced by a film company that has publicly listed Apple as one of its clients. MacRumors has not independently confirmed any of the information shared ...
Apple today released watchOS 11.6, the sixth update to the operating system that runs on the Apple Watch. watchOS 11.6 comes more than two months after Apple released watchOS 11.5. The update is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 6 and later, all Apple Watch Ultra models, and the Apple Watch SE 2.
watchOS 11.6 can be downloaded on a connected iPhone by opening up the Apple Watch app and...
Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.6, the sixth major update to the macOS Sequoia operating system that launched last September. macOS Sequoia 15.6 comes a over two months after the launch of macOS Sequoia 15.5.
Mac users can download the macOS Sequoia 15.6 update through the Software Update section of System Settings. It is available for free on all Macs able to run macOS 15.
...
Apple today released iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6, the sixth updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems. iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6 come more than two months after the release of iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5.
The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
iOS 18.6 addresses a Photos-related bug that could...
Another image of the iPhone 17 Pro's rumored new MagSafe design has surfaced. Unfortunately, though, the image's quality is pretty low.
A user known as "UnclePan" on Chinese social media platform Weibo this week shared an image of third-party MagSafe cases that are apparently for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
On the iPhone 17 Pro cases, the MagSafe...
Biggest design overhaul since iOS 7 with Liquid Glass, plus new Apple Intelligence features and improvements to Messages, Phone, Safari, Shortcuts, and more. Developer beta available now ahead of public beta in July.