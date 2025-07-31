Apple Reports 3Q 2025 Results: $23.4B Profit on $94B Revenue

Apple today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter of 2025, which corresponds to the second calendar quarter of the year.



For the quarter, Apple posted revenue of $94.0 billion and net quarterly profit of $23.4 billion, or $1.57 per diluted share, compared to revenue of $85.8 billion and net quarterly profit of $21.4 billion, or $1.40 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Apple set new June quarter records for total revenue, as well as iPhone revenue and earnings per share. The company also set an all-time record for Services revenue.

Gross margin for the quarter was 46.5 percent, compared to 46.3 percent in the year-ago quarter. Apple also declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.26 per share, payable on August 14 to shareholders of record as of August 11.

"Today Apple is proud to report a June quarter revenue record with double-digit growth in iPhone, Mac and Services and growth around the world, in every geographic segment," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "At WWDC25, we were excited to introduce a beautiful new software design that extends across all of our platforms, and we announced even more great Apple Intelligence features."

As has been the case for over five years now, Apple is once again not issuing guidance for the current quarter ending in September.



Apple will provide live streaming of its fiscal Q3 2025 financial results conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific, and MacRumors will update this story with coverage of the conference call highlights.

