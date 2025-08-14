Apple Stores in August: All the Latest Updates as Busy Month Continues

by

August has been a busy month for Apple Store news, and we have some more updates to share.

New Apple ShadysideThe relocated Apple Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

First, Apple has updated its website with an image of its relocated Apple Shadyside store in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The store is still located on Walnut Street, just west of Bellefonte Street, in a unit formerly occupied by clothing retailer Gap. Apple gave the unit an all-new brick facade, and it is using the second floor as a Backstage area for employees. The store features a modern design with a combined Genius Bar and Apple Pickup area.

Second, Apple has previewed its all-new store at the Uniwalk Qianhai shopping mall in Shenzhen, China, ahead its grand opening on Saturday, August 16, at 10 a.m. local time. This location features a sweeping curved glass facade, a Genius Bar with varied table and seat heights for accessibility, a dedicated Apple Pickup station, a seating area where customers can try on the Apple Vision Pro, and many other modern design elements.

Apple Uniwalk QianhaiThe all-new Apple Uniwalk Qianhai in Shenzhen, China

Third, Apple Den Haag in the Netherlands reopened today, after being temporarily closed since the beginning of June. According to a reader of the Dutch blog iCulture, there are not many customer-facing changes in the store, with some employees there allegedly saying that the updates were primarily focused on internal facilities.

Fourth, graphic designer Filip Chudzinski told us that renovations at Apple's iconic Opéra store in Paris are now completed. He told us that the remodeled store features a Genius Bar with varied table and seat heights, a dedicated Apple Pickup station, a seating area where customers can try on the Apple Vision Pro, an updated basement level, and many other improvements. The store remained open while renovations were completed over the past few months.

Apple Opera New Genius BarThe new Genius Bar at Apple Opéra in Paris, France (shot by Filip Chudzinski)

And finally, a reminder that Apple Partridge Creek in a suburb of Detroit, Michigan will be permanently closing this Saturday. All affected employees have the opportunity to continue working for Apple. Later this year, Apple will be opening an all-new store in Downtown Detroit, near the intersection of Woodward Avenue and Grand River Avenue.

Tag: Apple Store

Popular Stories

ios 26 liquid glass lock screen beta 6

Apple Changes Liquid Glass Again in iOS 26 Beta 6

Monday August 11, 2025 12:09 pm PDT by
Apple is continuing to tweak the way that the Liquid Glass design looks ahead of the iOS 26 launch, and the latest beta makes a change to the Lock Screen. The Lock Screen clock has been updated with additional transparency, allowing more of the background to peek through. Beta 6 on left, beta 5 on right The clock also has more of a 3D, floating look, which is in line with the rest of the ...
Read Full Article187 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dark Blue and Orange

iPhone 17 Pro to Start at $1,049 With Doubled Base Storage

Wednesday August 13, 2025 1:45 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro will have a starting price that is $50 more than the iPhone 16 Pro but it will come with a minimum 256GB of storage, doubling the base capacity compared to last year's model. The information comes from Chinese leaker Instant Digital, posting on Weibo. The account, which has 1.5 million followers, has now made the claim three separate times in recent weeks....
Read Full Article124 comments
Low Cost MacBook Feature A18 Pro

New 12.9-Inch MacBook Could Launch This Year Starting at $599

Monday August 11, 2025 1:38 am PDT by
Apple's rumored new more affordable MacBook could have a starting price as low as $599 and launch as soon as this year, according to a new report out of Asia. We first learned of Apple's low-cost MacBook plans in late June, when analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the company was developing a "more affordable" 13-inch laptop that would compete with Chromebooks and drive MacBook purchases, though he...
Read Full Article284 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Feature Dual

When Will Apple Announce the iPhone 17 Event?

Tuesday August 12, 2025 12:46 pm PDT by
It is now mid-August, meaning that Apple's annual iPhone event is just around the corner. This year, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17, the all-new iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Here are some of the key rumors for those devices:iPhone 17: Same design as iPhone 16, but with an A19 chip, a larger 6.3-inch display, an upgraded 24-megapixel front camera, ...
Read Full Article38 comments
airpods pro 2 pinnk

iOS 26: 7 New AirPods Features

Friday August 8, 2025 12:31 pm PDT by
With iOS 26, Apple is bringing several new features to the AirPods, making them more useful than before. The added functionality will be available this fall when Apple releases iOS 26 and updated AirPods firmware, but you can test everything new right now. Camera Remote The AirPods can be used as a camera remote for the Camera app or third-party iOS camera apps. You'll need to enable the...
Read Full Article22 comments
Golden Apple Logo

Every Apple Secret That Leaked Yesterday

Thursday August 14, 2025 4:13 am PDT by
Apple made a major slip Wednesday when it accidentally included hardware identifiers in software code linking to numerous unannounced products. The leaked information provided MacRumors with concrete evidence of Apple's hardware development across multiple product categories. Here's everything that was confirmed through the code discoveries: New HomePod mini with updated chip – New...
Read Full Article49 comments
maxresdefault

Top 5 Features Coming to the Apple Watch Ultra 3

Tuesday August 12, 2025 11:48 am PDT by
We're just about a month away from Apple's annual September event, and we're going to get a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra for the first time since 2023. There are some useful new features rumored for the Apple Watch Ultra 3, which we've summarized below. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Satellite Connectivity - The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be the first...
Read Full Article66 comments
iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

Alleged iPhone 17 Pro Chassis Offers First Look at All-Aluminum Body

Thursday August 14, 2025 3:40 am PDT by
An alleged iPhone 17 Pro production leak may provide a first look at the device's milled all-aluminum chassis, which this year includes the camera bump – in contrast to last year's iPhone 16 Pro model that features a glass camera module attached to an all-glass back panel. Originally shared by leaker Majin Bu, the image below could be of a moulding, but it still lines up with rumors that...
Read Full Article68 comments