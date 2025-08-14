Apple Stores in August: All the Latest Updates as Busy Month Continues

August has been a busy month for Apple Store news, and we have some more updates to share.

The relocated Apple Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania The relocated Apple Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

First, Apple has updated its website with an image of its relocated Apple Shadyside store in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The store is still located on Walnut Street, just west of Bellefonte Street, in a unit formerly occupied by clothing retailer Gap. Apple gave the unit an all-new brick facade, and it is using the second floor as a Backstage area for employees. The store features a modern design with a combined Genius Bar and Apple Pickup area.

Second, Apple has previewed its all-new store at the Uniwalk Qianhai shopping mall in Shenzhen, China, ahead its grand opening on Saturday, August 16, at 10 a.m. local time. This location features a sweeping curved glass facade, a Genius Bar with varied table and seat heights for accessibility, a dedicated Apple Pickup station, a seating area where customers can try on the Apple Vision Pro, and many other modern design elements.

The all-new Apple Uniwalk Qianhai in Shenzhen, China The all-new Apple Uniwalk Qianhai in Shenzhen, China

Fourth, graphic designer Filip Chudzinski told us that renovations at Apple's iconic Opéra store in Paris are now completed. He told us that the remodeled store features a Genius Bar with varied table and seat heights, a dedicated Apple Pickup station, a seating area where customers can try on the Apple Vision Pro, an updated basement level, and many other improvements. The store remained open while renovations were completed over the past few months.