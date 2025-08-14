Apple Stores in August: All the Latest Updates as Busy Month Continues
August has been a busy month for Apple Store news, and we have some more updates to share.
First, Apple has updated its website with an image of its relocated Apple Shadyside store in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The store is still located on Walnut Street, just west of Bellefonte Street, in a unit formerly occupied by clothing retailer Gap. Apple gave the unit an all-new brick facade, and it is using the second floor as a Backstage area for employees. The store features a modern design with a combined Genius Bar and Apple Pickup area.
Second, Apple has previewed its all-new store at the Uniwalk Qianhai shopping mall in Shenzhen, China, ahead its grand opening on Saturday, August 16, at 10 a.m. local time. This location features a sweeping curved glass facade, a Genius Bar with varied table and seat heights for accessibility, a dedicated Apple Pickup station, a seating area where customers can try on the Apple Vision Pro, and many other modern design elements.
Third, Apple Den Haag in the Netherlands reopened today, after being temporarily closed since the beginning of June. According to a reader of the Dutch blog iCulture, there are not many customer-facing changes in the store, with some employees there allegedly saying that the updates were primarily focused on internal facilities.
Fourth, graphic designer Filip Chudzinski told us that renovations at Apple's iconic Opéra store in Paris are now completed. He told us that the remodeled store features a Genius Bar with varied table and seat heights, a dedicated Apple Pickup station, a seating area where customers can try on the Apple Vision Pro, an updated basement level, and many other improvements. The store remained open while renovations were completed over the past few months.
And finally, a reminder that Apple Partridge Creek in a suburb of Detroit, Michigan will be permanently closing this Saturday. All affected employees have the opportunity to continue working for Apple. Later this year, Apple will be opening an all-new store in Downtown Detroit, near the intersection of Woodward Avenue and Grand River Avenue.