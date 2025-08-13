iPhone 17 Pro Just Weeks Away — Here Are the Top 4 Rumored Features

by

Apple's annual iPhone event is just around the corner, with the iPhone 17 series expected to be announced in early September, and availability to follow later in the month. As always, the Pro and Pro Max models will have the most new features.

iPhone 17 Pro on Desk Centered 1
Below, we have recapped rumors about four of the most interesting iPhone 17 Pro features. This list is subjective, of course, so sound off in the comments section.

12GB of RAM

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models are rumored to feature 12GB of RAM, which would be an increase over the 8GB of RAM in the iPhone 16 Pro models.

Increased RAM can contribute to improved performance, including for Apple Intelligence.

Even the iPhone 17 Air is rumored to feature 12GB of RAM, while the base-model iPhone 17 is expected to remain at 8GB of RAM.

Up to 8× Optical Zoom

iPhone 17 Pro models are widely expected to be equipped with an upgraded 48-megapixel Telephoto camera, and it might offer up to 8× optical zoom.

Specifically, it has been rumored that the Telephoto lens in the iPhone 17 Pro models will be able to move, allowing for multiple focal lengths. As a result, a tipster claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro models will let you switch between 5× and 8× optical zoom, without tricks like sensor cropping. A moving Telephoto lens would require more parts and internal space, which could explain why the camera bump is expected to be larger on iPhone 17 Pro models.

iPhone 17 Pro Iridescent Feature 2
On the iPhone 16 Pro models, the Telephoto lens has a fixed focal length of 120mm, and it offers a single 5× optical zoom option. Apple says the devices also have a 2× optical zoom option, but that uses the main rear camera with sensor cropping, which in simple terms is a technique that effectively zooms in on the center of a larger photo.

Anti-Reflective Display

While it has been an on-again, off-again rumor, the latest word is that all iPhone 17 models will feature an anti-reflective display (option?) with a matte finish.

If this rumor is true, perhaps the iPhone will get the same nano-texture glass option that Apple's online store offers for select higher-end configurations of the iMac, MacBook Pro, and iPad Pro. In the U.S., for example, a nano-texture display is a $100 upgrade option for iPad Pro models equipped with 1TB or 2TB of storage. Nano-texture glass is also an upgrade option for Apple's Studio Display and Pro Display XDR monitors.

On the other hand, perhaps it will just be a more basic anti-reflective coating that is included on all iPhone 17 models at no extra cost.

For the iPad Pro, Apple says nano-texture glass "reduces glare and is perfect for high-end, color-managed workflows and demanding lighting environments."

Video Recording Enhancements

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said that Apple is planning to emphasize the iPhone 17 Pro's improved video recording capabilities.

Here is what he said about that:

In past years, Apple has focused more heavily on the camera's photo-taking abilities. This year it will stress improvements to video recording. One of the goals for 2025's iPhone line is to get the vlogging community and other video creators to move away from standalone cameras and use the iPhone for even more of their work. Look for Apple to more heavily than ever tout these video recording capabilities when the new iPhones debut in September.

One specific rumor is that the Camera app on the iPhone 17 Pro models will let users record video with the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

It has even been rumored that Apple might offer a "Camera Pro" app of sorts, for both photos and videos, but the source behind this information does not have an established track record yet. The app would compete with the likes of Halide, Kino, and Filmic Pro. It is unclear if the app would be exclusive to the iPhone 17 Pro models.

