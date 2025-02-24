Apple Plans to Highlight iPhone 17 Pro's New Video Recording Features
While the iPhone 17 lineup is still around seven months away from launching, rumors about the devices continue to surface.
The latest word comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter over the weekend, he said that Apple plans to emphasize the iPhone 17 Pro's improved video recording capabilities when it unveils the device later this year, although he did not reveal any specific new features that may be coming.
Here is what he said:
In past years, Apple has focused more heavily on the camera's photo-taking abilities. This year it will stress improvements to video recording. One of the goals for 2025's iPhone line is to get the vlogging community and other video creators to move away from standalone cameras and use the iPhone for even more of their work. Look for Apple to more heavily than ever tout these video recording capabilities when the new iPhones debut in September.
Video recording capabilities already added to iPhones over the years include an Action mode for stabilization, Cinematic mode for shallow depth-of-field, and more.
Multiple sources have claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro models will feature a redesigned rear camera system. An alleged render of the iPhone 17 Pro revealed that the back of the device will supposedly have a large rectangular camera bar with rounded corners. The device is expected to have three 48-megapixel rear cameras.
Gurman's newsletter also reiterated that Apple plans to launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026.

