When Will Apple Announce the iPhone 17 Event?
It is now mid-August, meaning that Apple's annual iPhone event is just around the corner.
This year, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17, the all-new iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Here are some of the key rumors for those devices:
- iPhone 17: Same design as iPhone 16, but with an A19 chip, a larger 6.3-inch display, an upgraded 24-megapixel front camera, and possibly 120Hz support.
- iPhone 17 Air: All-new model with an ultra-thin and lightweight design, 6.6-inch display, A19 chip, 12GB of RAM, single 48-megapixel rear camera, 24-megapixel front camera, single speaker, and an optional battery case.
- iPhone 17 Pro: A redesigned rear camera bump with a trio of 48-megapixel cameras, an aluminum frame, an A19 Pro chip, 12GB of RAM, an orange or copper color option, and potentially a vapor chamber cooling system.
- iPhone 17 Pro Max: All of the iPhone 17 Pro features listed above, plus a slightly thicker design for a larger and longer-lasting battery.
We are still waiting for Apple to announce the iPhone 17 event, which is rumored to take place on Tuesday, September 9. If that timing is accurate, then the most likely date for Apple to announce the event with one of its clever taglines would be Tuesday, August 26, as the company typically provides two weeks' notice.
Of course, these dates are not official yet.
Since 2020, iPhone event videos have been pre-recorded, but in recent years Apple has invited select reporters to the Steve Jobs Theater to watch the video in person. Afterwards, attendees receive hands-on time with the new devices.
The table below provides an overview of dates for the last six iPhone events, with 2020 and 2021 being outliers due to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
|iPhone Series
|Announcement Date
|Event Date
|Delta (Days)
|iPhone 16
|Monday, August 26, 2024
|Monday, September 9, 2024
|14
|iPhone 15
|Tuesday, August 29, 2023
|Tuesday, September 12, 2023
|14
|iPhone 14
|Wednesday, August 24, 2022
|Wednesday, September 7, 2022
|14
|iPhone 13
|Tuesday, September 7, 2021
|Tuesday, September 14, 2021
|7
|iPhone 12
|Tuesday, October 6, 2020
|Tuesday, October 13, 2020
|7
|iPhone 11
|Thursday, August 29, 2019
|Tuesday, September 10, 2019
|12
Popular Stories
With iOS 26, Apple is bringing several new features to the AirPods, making them more useful than before. The added functionality will be available this fall when Apple releases iOS 26 and updated AirPods firmware, but you can test everything new right now.
Camera Remote
The AirPods can be used as a camera remote for the Camera app or third-party iOS camera apps. You'll need to enable the...
The iPhone 17 series is now just weeks away. Apple's iPhone 17 event this year is rumored to be scheduled for Tuesday, September 9. If Apple follows the traditional pattern, iPhone 17 pre-orders would begin on the Friday, September 12. The new devices would then likely reach customers and retail stores the following Friday, September 19.
If you're in the market for a new iPhone this year, or ...
There's just about a month to go until Apple unveils the Apple Watch Series 11 models at its September event. Last year we got display upgrades, and this year, there could be new health features. We've recapped all of the current Apple Watch Series 11 rumors for a quick preview of what might be coming.
Faster Chip
Apple is likely planning to introduce an updated S11 chip that offers a more...
Apple's rumored new more affordable MacBook could have a starting price as low as $599 and launch as soon as this year, according to a new report out of Asia.
We first learned of Apple's low-cost MacBook plans in late June, when analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the company was developing a "more affordable" 13-inch laptop that would compete with Chromebooks and drive MacBook purchases, though he...
Apple is continuing to tweak the way that the Liquid Glass design looks ahead of the iOS 26 launch, and the latest beta makes a change to the Lock Screen.
The Lock Screen clock has been updated with additional transparency, allowing more of the background to peek through.
Beta 6 on left, beta 5 on right
The clock also has more of a 3D, floating look, which is in line with the rest of the ...
As previously announced, this Saturday will be the final day of business for Apple Bristol in Bristol, England and Apple Parkland in Dalian, China.
The relocated Apple Touchwood Centre near Birmingham
Both of the stores will be permanently closing tomorrow, for landlord-related reasons. Apple Bristol is closing due to the landlord's redevelopment plans at the Cabot Circus Shopping Centre, and ...
Despite being over two years old, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 still dominate the premium wireless‑earbud space, thanks to a potent mix of top‑tier audio, class‑leading noise cancellation, and Apple's habit of delivering major new features through software updates. Rumors suggest AirPods Pro 3 could arrive as soon as September 2025 alongside the iPhone 17 lineup, giving prospective AirPods...
The calendar has turned to August, and that means the iPhone 17 series is just one month away. Apple has yet to officially announce an event, but it has been rumored that the devices will be announced on Tuesday, September 9.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
Below is the August 2025 edition of our iPhone 17 Pro rumor recap, for an up-to-date overview of what to...