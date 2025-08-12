When Will Apple Announce the iPhone 17 Event?

It is now mid-August, meaning that Apple's annual iPhone event is just around the corner.



This year, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17, the all-new iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Here are some of the key rumors for those devices:

We are still waiting for Apple to announce the iPhone 17 event, which is rumored to take place on Tuesday, September 9. If that timing is accurate, then the most likely date for Apple to announce the event with one of its clever taglines would be Tuesday, August 26, as the company typically provides two weeks' notice.

Of course, these dates are not official yet.

Since 2020, iPhone event videos have been pre-recorded, but in recent years Apple has invited select reporters to the Steve Jobs Theater to watch the video in person. Afterwards, attendees receive hands-on time with the new devices.

The table below provides an overview of dates for the last six iPhone events, with 2020 and 2021 being outliers due to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.