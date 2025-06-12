Apple Watch Ultra 2 With Black Titanium is Now Available Refurbished

Alongside the Mac Studio with M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with a Black Titanium case was also added to Apple's online refurbished store in the U.S. today, for the first time since it was released in September 2024.



The refurbished model costs $679, down from $799 new. It comes with a Black Ocean Band.

Beyond the different case color, the Black Titanium model is the same as the other Apple Watch Ultra 2 models, which first launched in September 2023. Due to Apple's legal battle with medical technology company Masimo, the Blood Oxygen app remains deactivated in the U.S. on all new and refurbished Apple Watch Ultra 2 models.

Apple says it puts refurbished products through "full functionality testing" and a "thorough cleaning process and inspection," and they are covered by Apple's one-year limited warranty and eligible for extended AppleCare+ coverage. In our view, Apple's refurbished products are virtually indistinguishable from brand new ones.

The refurbished Apple Watch Ultra 2 models come in a plainer box, with a fast-charging puck.