Apple Begins Selling Refurbished Mac Studio With M4 Max and M3 Ultra Chips at a Discount

Apple today added Mac Studio models with M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips to its online certified refurbished store in the United States, Canada, Japan, Singapore, and many European countries, for the first time since they were released in March.



As usual for refurbished Macs, prices are discounted by approximately 15% compared to the equivalent new models on Apple's online store. Note that Apple's refurbished inventory fluctuates often, so check back often for certain configurations.

Apple has yet to make refurbished MacBook Air models with the M4 chip available anywhere.

The refurbished Mac Studio models ship in a plainer box. Beyond that difference, we consider Apple's refurbished Macs to be virtually indistinguishable from brand new ones, providing a good opportunity for savings directly from Apple. However, you can often find better deals on Macs through resellers like Amazon.

Apple says it puts refurbished Macs through "full functionality testing" and a "thorough cleaning process and inspection," and they are covered by Apple's one-year limited warranty and eligible for extended AppleCare+ coverage.