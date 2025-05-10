Amazon Has AirPods Pro 2 at $169 and AirPods 4 at $99 This Weekend

Amazon's steep discount on the AirPods Pro 2 is still available this weekend, with the earbuds available for $169.00, down from $249.00. Free delivery options provide an estimated delivery date of around May 15, while Prime members should get the headphones sooner in most cases.

Compared to past sales, this is a match of the best price we've tracked so far in 2025 and it's an overall solid second-best price on the AirPods Pro 2. Amazon also has the AirPods 4 available for $99.00 during this sale, an all-time low price.

In addition to AirPods discounts on Amazon, this weekend there's a big sale at Best Buy with notable discounts on iPad mini 7, M3 iPad Air, M4 MacBook Air, Apple Pencil Pro, Powerbeats Pro 2, and much more. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.