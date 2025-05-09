Best Buy's Spring Sale Features Record Low Prices on iPads, MacBook Air, Powerbeats Pro 2, and More

Best Buy has introduced major discounts across a number of Apple products this week, including MacBook Air, iPad Air, iPad mini, iPad, and Apple Watch. These discounts coincide with Best Buy's Mother's Day sale, which features savings on a collection of tech categories like headphones, wearables, photography, and more.

Top Picks

M4 MacBook Air



Starting with the 13-inch models, Best Buy has $150 off all three of the new configurations of the M4 MacBook Air. Prices start at $849.00 for the 256GB model, then raise to $1,049.00 for the 16GB/512GB model and $1,249.00 for the 24GB/512GB model. The latter two deals are solid second-best prices on the computer, while the 256GB is a match of the best price we've ever tracked.

Moving to the larger display models, Best Buy is matching the all-time low prices on two 15-inch models of the M4 MacBook Air, but Amazon has the best prices around on the 24GB/512GB model.

iPad Mini 7



Best Buy is providing record low prices on every model of the iPad mini 7, starting at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. Colors on sale at this price include Blue, Purple, Space Gray, and Starlight.

You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $499.00 and the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $699.00, both $100 discounts and available in multiple colors.

Of course, you'll also find every cellular iPad mini 7 on sale at Best Buy, including the 128GB cellular iPad mini 7 available for $549.00 and the 256GB cellular iPad mini 7 available for $649.00, both $100 off.



11th Gen iPad



In terms of deals on the 11th generation iPad, Best Buy has every model on sale at record low prices, with two exceptions. You'll find better deals on the 128GB Wi-Fi and 256GB Wi-Fi models at Amazon right now, with the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad on sale for $277.78 and the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad on sale for $377.78. Both of these are $71 discounts and new best-ever prices.

Otherwise, you'll find every model available for $50 off on Best Buy today, matching their record low prices. There are also numerous discounts on cellular models, starting at $449.00 for the 128GB model.

M3 iPad Air



For the M3 iPad Air, Best Buy has $100 off every model of the 2025 tablet. Our list below focuses on Wi-Fi models, but you'll also find many cellular models on sale at $100 off right now.

The 128GB cellular 11-inch iPad Air is available for $649.00 and the 128GB cellular 13-inch iPad Air is available for $849.00, both $100 discounts.



11-inch M3 iPad Air

13-inch M3 iPad Air

Apple Watch Series 10



Best Buy has a match of the all-time low prices on nearly every Apple Watch Series 10 model, starting at $299.00 for the 42mm GPS device. You'll find both GPS and cellular watches on sale at Best Buy, with multiple band styles available as well.

Apple Watch SE



In addition to Series 10 deals, Best Buy is discounting the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE to $169.00 today, down from $249.00. This is the best price we've tracked so far in 2025, and it's available in Starlight, Silver, and Midnight Aluminum color options.

Additionally, you can get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE at an all-time low price of $199.00 today on Best Buy, down from $279.00. This one is also available in Midnight, Silver, and Starlight Aluminum colors, and multiple band sizes.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.