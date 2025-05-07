Google Gemini App Gets iPad Optimization

Google today updated its dedicated Gemini iOS app to add an iPad-friendly interface, allowing the AI assistant to take up the full real estate of an iPad display.



The Gemini app has been compatible with both the iPhone and the ‌iPad‌ since it launched, but until the latest update, using it on the ‌iPad‌ showed an iPhone-sized interface. The latest version of Gemini adds ‌iPad‌ optimization, plus it includes an option to add a Gemini Home Screen widget, and integration with Google Photos.

What's New

- Gemini now has a full-screen, optimized iPad app

- Gemini can now be added as a homescreen widget

- Gemini can now connect with your Google Photos library

- UI improvements and bug fixes

The Gemini app for ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ allows users to access Google Gemini AI. Gemini connects to Google apps like Search, YouTube, Gmail, and Google Maps, plus it has research capabilities, the ability to generate images, study tools, and an option for brainstorming ideas.

Gemini is free to use, but Gemini Advanced, a more capable version of Gemini, requires a Google One AI Premium subscription. Google One AI Premium is priced at $19.99 per month, which is competitive with similar plans from Anthropic and OpenAI.