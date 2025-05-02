iPhone 18 Rumors: What to Expect From Apple Next Year

Apple's is continually working with suppliers on successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we often get rumored features so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 18 series is no different, and we already have a picture forming of what to expect from Apple's 2026 smartphone lineup.



If you're skipping this year's upcoming iPhone 17 series, or just plain curious about Apple's plans further out, here are the rumored features that we are expecting to see in the iPhone 18 lineup next year.



Variable Aperture

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro models may feature a main camera with a variable aperture, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This would be a first for the iPhone lineup and could give users more control over how their photos look. Current iPhones – including the iPhone 14 Pro, 15 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro – use a fixed aperture of ƒ/1.78 for the 48-megapixel main camera, meaning the lens opening doesn't change and is always fully open when capturing photos.

A variable aperture would allow users to manually adjust how much light enters the lens, similar to how traditional cameras work. This could help in bright lighting conditions, reduce overexposure, and offer more flexibility with depth of field – allowing backgrounds to appear more or less blurred depending on the aperture setting.

That said, iPhones use relatively small image sensors, so the practical impact on depth of field may be limited compared to larger-sensor cameras. Still, the feature could give advanced users more creative control, especially in challenging lighting environments.



C2 Modem

Apple plans to include its next-generation C2 modem in the iPhone 18 Pro models, according to supply chain analyst Jeff Pu. The chip will succeed the C1 modem, which debuted in the lower-cost iPhone 16e as Apple's first in-house cellular modem. The C2 is expected to bring faster speeds, improved power efficiency, and support for mmWave 5G in the United States – a feature missing from the C1.

Apple's modem roadmap is part of a long-term strategy to reduce reliance on Qualcomm, which currently supplies 5G modems for the rest of the iPhone lineup. The company has been working on developing its own cellular chips for years, aiming for deeper integration and greater control over power management and performance.



A20 Chip

Apple's upcoming A20 Pro chip, set to power the iPhone 18 Pro models, will reportedly be built using TSMC's third-generation 3nm process – the same node expected for the A19 Pro chip in this year's iPhone 17 Pro, according to analyst Jeff Pu. This suggests that year-over-year performance gains between the A19 Pro and A20 Pro may be modest, at least in terms of raw CPU and GPU improvements.

However, Pu notes that the A20 Pro will feature a more advanced packaging method known as CoWoS (Chip on Wafer on Substrate). This technology enables tighter integration between the processor, unified memory, and the Neural Engine, which could potentially enhance performance in AI-related tasks. The shift could be part of Apple's broader push to support on-device Apple Intelligence features in future iPhones, as the company ramps up its machine learning capabilities.



New Camera Image Sensor

Samsung is working on a new three-layer stacked image sensor, reportedly intended for the iPhone 18. The sensor, referred to as PD-TR-Logic, integrates three layers of circuitry, which would improve camera responsiveness, reduce noise, and increase dynamic range. The leak comes from a source known as "Jukanlosreve," who claims the sensor is being developed specifically for Apple's 2026 iPhone lineup.

Sony has long been Apple's sole image sensor supplier, so Samsung's entry would be a big shift in the iPhone’s camera supply chain. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in 2024 said he expected Samsung to begin shipping 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera sensors to Apple for iPhones as early as 2026, which is when the iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to be released.



Under-Screen Face ID

Apple may finally introduce under-display Face ID with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in 2026, according to updated information from display analyst Ross Young. Young originally said in April 2023 that the feature would arrive with the iPhone 17 Pro lineup, but revised that timeline in May 2024, pushing the expected debut back by a year.

Even with Face ID sensors hidden beneath the display, the Dynamic Island is still expected to remain – though it could shrink in size. Another possibility is that Apple will move to a single punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera, similar to designs seen on Android flagships like the Pixel 9 or Galaxy S25. The exact implementation remains unclear, and plans could shift again as development continues.