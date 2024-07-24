Kuo: 2026 iPhone to Use New Advanced Camera Sensor From Samsung

Apple's iPhone will adopt a new 1/2.6-inch 48MP Ultra Wide CMOS image sensor (CIS) made by Samsung as early as 2026, breaking Sony's years-long monopoly as Apple's CIS supplier, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



Writing in a brief report published on X (formerly Twitter), Kuo said Samsung has already established a dedicated team within its ranks to work on the camera components with a view to specifically supplying Apple.

For years now, Apple has exclusively sourced CIS for its iPhones from Sony. However, recent developments suggest a strategic shift away from the Japanese supplier due to concerns about reliability and Apple's need to integrate new technologies into its camera system.

If the 2026 production roadmap goes to plan, Apple could be using Samsung-made image sensors in the camera system that features on its iPhone 18 series.