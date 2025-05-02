Best Apple Deals of the Week: Amazon's Biggest Sale of the Year so Far Has Low Prices on AirPods, iPads, and More

Amazon this week had a huge sale across a number of Apple products, offering the best prices of the year so far on AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 4, 11th generation iPad, M3 iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 10, and M4 MacBook Air. All of these record low prices are still live today.

Best Apple Deals Feature 0007 1Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

AirPods

airpods pro 2 pinnk

  • What's the deal? Take up to $80 off AirPods
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$80 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $169.00

$30 OFF
AirPods 4 for $99.00

$30 OFF
AirPods 4 (ANC) for $148.99

One of the best deals of the week is on the AirPods Pro 2, which have hit $169.00 on Amazon, down from $249.00, the best price we've tracked so far in 2025. You can also find low prices on AirPods 4 right now on Amazon.

Apple Watch

apple watch series 10 pink

  • What's the deal? Take up to $100 off Apple Watch Series 10 and SE
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm GPS) for $299.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm GPS) for $329.00

$80 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $169.00

$80 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $199.00

The Apple Watch Series 10 is available for $100 off this week on Amazon, while the Apple Watch SE is on sale for $80 off. These are both record low prices for each model of the Apple Watch.

11th Gen iPad

11th gen ipad pink

  • What's the deal? Take $50 off 11th generation iPad
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$50 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad for $299.00

$50 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $399.00

$50 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $599.00

Amazon introduced $50 discounts on nearly every 11th generation iPad this week, all hitting new all-time low prices in the process. Prices start at $299.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model.

M3 iPad Air

m3 ipad air pink

  • What's the deal? Take $100 off M3 iPad Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
11-inch M3 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $499.00

$100 OFF
13-inch M3 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $699.00

You'll also find new all-time low prices on nearly every M3 iPad Air this week on Amazon, with $100 off these tablets.

M4 MacBook Air

m4 macbook air pink

  • What's the deal? Take $150 off M4 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$150 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $849.00

$150 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,049.00

$150 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (24GB/512GB) for $1,249.00

If you're shopping for a new notebook, Amazon has the M4 MacBook Air available from $849.00 for the 256GB 13-inch model. All of these computers are hitting $150 off across the board, and like the rest of the deals from Amazon this week, they're new all-time low prices.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

