Best Apple Deals of the Week: Amazon's Biggest Sale of the Year so Far Has Low Prices on AirPods, iPads, and More

Amazon this week had a huge sale across a number of Apple products, offering the best prices of the year so far on AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 4, 11th generation iPad, M3 iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 10, and M4 MacBook Air. All of these record low prices are still live today.

AirPods

One of the best deals of the week is on the AirPods Pro 2, which have hit $169.00 on Amazon, down from $249.00, the best price we've tracked so far in 2025. You can also find low prices on AirPods 4 right now on Amazon.



Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 10 is available for $100 off this week on Amazon, while the Apple Watch SE is on sale for $80 off. These are both record low prices for each model of the Apple Watch.



11th Gen iPad

Amazon introduced $50 discounts on nearly every 11th generation iPad this week, all hitting new all-time low prices in the process. Prices start at $299.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model.



M3 iPad Air

You'll also find new all-time low prices on nearly every M3 iPad Air this week on Amazon, with $100 off these tablets.



M4 MacBook Air

If you're shopping for a new notebook, Amazon has the M4 MacBook Air available from $849.00 for the 256GB 13-inch model. All of these computers are hitting $150 off across the board, and like the rest of the deals from Amazon this week, they're new all-time low prices.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.