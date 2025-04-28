Beats Pill Debuts in New Navy Blue and Blush Pink Colors

Apple's Beats brand is launching its Beats Pill speaker in two new colors today: Navy Blue and Blush Pink. The colors join the original Matte Black, Statement Red, and Champagne Gold colors that debuted last June. Beats introduced special-edition Light Gray and Dark Gray versions in a collaboration with Kim Kardashian back in October, but those have since been discontinued.



The catch with the latest Beats Pill colors is that they are retailer exclusives, with Navy Blue being available only from Walmart and Blush Pink only from Target in the United States. The Blush Pink model will be coming to John Lewis in the UK and Walmart in Canada this summer, but it appears the Navy Blue model will remain U.S.-only.



Compared to the previous Beats Pill+ that was discontinued in 2022, the revamped Beats Pill features a redesigned speaker system with a 20º upward tilt for better sound projection, a removable lanyard, USB-C and Bluetooth connectivity, up to 24 hours of battery life, and IP67 water and sweat resistance.

Amplify Mode and Stereo Mode let you sync up two Beats Pill speakers for either bigger overall sound or separate left and right channels, while USB-C support means you can charge a recent iPhone or other devices from the speaker. The Beats Pill can also be used as a speakerphone for connected devices, with a noise-learning algorithm and full duplex support ensuring high-quality calls.



As part of the launch of the new colors for the Pill, Beats is introducing a pair of new "Pill People" shorts featuring WNBA star Angel Reese as the pink Pill Person and former F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo as the blue Pill Person.



The new Navy Blue Beats Pill from Walmart and Blush Pink Beats Pill from Target are available starting today at the same $149.99 price point as the standard colors.