New Beats Collaboration With Kim Kardashian Features Special-Edition Beats Pill Colors

Apple's Beats brand and Kim Kardashian have teamed up for a third time on special-edition colors of a Beats product, this time featuring the recently relaunched Beats Pill speaker in new Light Gray and Dark Gray hues.



After months of celebrity teases, the Beats Pill made a comeback in June with a variety of feature and audio improvements over previous models to deliver a premium audio experience in a portable package.



This latest Beats x Kim collaboration follows previous ones for Beats Fit Pro back in 2022 and Beats Studio Pro just two months ago, but while the two previous campaigns have focused on skin-tone colors, the new Beats Pill collaboration keeps the neutral color theme but goes for gray shades.

"I'm excited to be back with my Beats family and to bring two new colors to an iconic product," said Kim Kardashian. "Music is a big part of my everyday life, from morning gym sessions to creative brainstorms, and the Beats Pill makes it that much more beautiful."

The launch includes a new ad campaign featuring Kardashian and comedian Ben Marshall of comedy group Please Don't Destroy and Saturday Night Live as her "Pill Assistant" to carry the speaker around and curate playlists for her every need.

Compared to the Beats Pill+ that was discontinued in 2022, the revamped Beats Pill features a redesigned speaker system with a 20º upward tilt for better sound projection, a removable lanyard, USB-C connectivity to go along with Bluetooth support, up to 24 hours of battery life, and IP67 water and sweat resistance.

Amplify Mode and Stereo Mode let you sync up two Beats Pill speakers for either bigger overall sound or separate left and right channels, while USB-C support means you can charge a recent iPhone or other devices from the speaker. The Beats Pill can also be used as a speakerphone for connected devices, with a noise-learning algorithm and full duplex support ensuring high-quality calls.



The Beats x Kim Beats Pill launches this Friday, October 18, at 7:00 am Pacific Time, and it will be available for the same $149.99 price as standard models of the portable speaker. It will be available from Apple's online store in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and Korea, and at select Apple retail stores in all of those countries with the exception of Korea. It will also be available through Amazon in the US and Canada, Amazon and John Lewis in the UK, JB Hi-Fi in Australia, and Tmall, JD.com, Mono, and APR in China.