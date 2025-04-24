Meta Officially Changes Threads Domain Name, Adds New Web Features

Meta today announced that it is adding several new web features to the Threads social network, as well as officially relocating the website to a new domain. Threads is migrating from Threads.net to Threads.com, and Threads.com will be the new default domain name.



When Threads launched in 2023, Meta did not own Threads.com, so it was located at Threads.net. Meta acquired Threads.com in September 2024, and since then, the Threads.com domain forwarded to Threads.net. Going forward, users who type Threads.net into a browser window will be forwarded to Threads.com.

To accompany the name change, Threads on the web is getting several interface updates to make browsing through posts on the social network easier.

When using a single column view, custom feeds will be shown on the top of the web page in the same order they appear in mobile.

Liked and saved posts can be accessed through the main menu icon.

A column can be added by clicking on the column icon on the right-hand side of the screen.

A Threads post can be copied as an image instead of being captured in a screenshot, which allows posts to be shared on Instagram and other social networks.

Clicking the "+" button at the bottom of the screen shows a pop up composer that follows your cursor as you scroll through feeds.

Meta is also testing a feature that allows users to upload the list of people they follow on other apps to Threads, starting with X.

Meta says that it plans to continue to provide updates to the Threads web experience, with more web updates coming in the near future.