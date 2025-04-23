YouTube TV Getting Interface Update With Customizable Multiview
To celebrate YouTube's 20th anniversary, the YouTube team today announced that YouTube TV is getting an interface update in the near future.
Starting in the next few weeks, YouTube TV members will be able to build their own multiview with select non-sports content. A small group of popular channels will be available to begin with, though access will be expanding in the coming months.
Later this year, the YouTube app for TVs will be redesigned, with YouTube aiming to introduce easier navigation, playback, quality tweaks, and streamlined access to comments, channel info, and subscribing. The YouTube app for TV sets hasn't seen notable updates for several years now, but a sneak peek suggests that YouTube is aiming for a more Netflix-like design with rows of shows and content from paid services.
YouTube says the YouTube app for TVs will be updated sometime this summer.
Other YouTube changes available as part of YouTube's 20th anniversary celebration include 4x playback speed for YouTube Premium members, a new temporary YouTube logo, and birthday-themed animations.
