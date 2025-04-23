Grok AI Gains Vision and Voice Features in iOS App

xAI has launched a new Voice Mode for its Grok chatbot, introducing a feature called Grok Vision that lets users interact with the world through their smartphone camera. Much like ChatGPT and Google Gemini, Grok can now interpret what your phone sees and respond in real time.



Using Grok Vision, iPhone users can point their camera at an object and ask "What am I looking at?" – and the chatbot will reply aloud with a context-aware response. The feature is now available on the Grok iOS app, but Android users will need to wait a little longer for access.

In addition to visual recognition, Voice Mode now supports multilingual audio, allowing users to converse with Grok in multiple languages. Real-time search is also integrated, giving the chatbot the ability to provide instant answers that reflect the latest information.

The enhancements follow last week's rollout of Grok's new memory feature, which enables the chatbot to recall past interactions – including user preferences and previously asked questions – to deliver more personalized replies and suggestions.

Introducing Grok Vision, multilingual audio, and realtime search in Voice Mode. Available now. Grok habla español

Grok parle français

Grok Türkçe konuşuyor

グロクは日本語を話す

ग्रोक हिंदी बोलता है pic.twitter.com/lcaSyty2n5 — Ebby Amir (@ebbyamir) April 22, 2025

xAI also recently released the first version of Studio, providing a workspace for generating documents and code, similar to ChatGPT's Canvas. Studio opens in a separate window and is designed to give users a more focused environment for content creation.

Grok is available now as a free download on the App Store. [Direct Link]