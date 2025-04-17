Grok AI Chatbot Gains Memory Feature for Smarter, Personalized Chats

xAI has rolled out a new memory feature for Grok, its conversational AI, making the chatbot smarter and more personalized over time. With memory enabled, Grok can now recall past interactions – like your preferences or previous questions – to provide more relevant recommendations and responses.



According to xAI, this feature brings Grok in line with memory capabilities already found in platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini, where chat history can be revisited and used to enhance future conversations. Users can now rely on Grok to pick up where they left off, improving long-term usability.

The memory feature is currently available in beta on the Grok website and through its iOS and Android apps. However, users in the EU and UK will have to wait, as the feature isn't yet supported in those regions. xAI says it plans to integrate memory into Grok's built-in version on X (formerly Twitter) "soon."

Grok now remembers your conversations. When you ask for recommendations or advice, you’ll get personalized responses. pic.twitter.com/UXhX7BjS57 — Grok (@grok) April 17, 2025