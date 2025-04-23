Ads in Threads Expand to More Users
Threads users in more than 30 countries will start seeing ads on the social network as of today, according to Instagram lead Adam Mosseri. Threads parent company Meta is rolling ads out to additional locations after testing them with a limited number of users in the United States.
On Threads, Mosseri said that ads are expanding more broadly, and that the company's goal is for them to "enhance your overall experience."
Ads will show up in the Threads feed between posts on Threads, and will be delivered in select markets to begin with, before rolling out to additional markets in the future. Meta has so far tested ads with a limited number of advertisers, but now all advertisers globally will be able to display ads on Threads.
"People come to Meta's apps for a personalized experience that helps them discover businesses and content they love—ads are an essential part of enabling this. To help people deepen connections with businesses they love, we are expanding ads in Threads to all eligible advertisers globally," reads Meta's blog post on the ad expansion.
