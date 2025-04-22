OpenAI Wants to Buy Google's Chrome Browser

OpenAI would consider purchasing the Chrome browser if Google is forced to sell it as a remedy for anticompetitive search practices, ChatGPT product lead Nick Turley said today.

Chrome Feature 22
According to The Information, Turley provided the detail as part of a court hearing that will determine remedies to address Google's antitrust violations.

The United States Department of Justice wants Google to divest Chrome after the DoJ won an antitrust lawsuit against Google last year. The court decided that Google has an illegal monopoly on search, and the judge overseeing the case is now deciding on the punishment (or remedies) that Google will face as a result.

The DoJ pointed to OpenAI as company that's growth has been hampered by Google's hold on search. Last year, OpenAI asked Google for access to search data to bolster SearchGPT, but Google refused.

Along with potentially being forced to sell Chrome, Google could be forced to allow rivals to access its search data. Turley said that access to Google's real-time data would allow OpenAI to "build a better product faster."

Google is also likely to be prohibited from entering into search related deals with Apple and other companies. Google has long paid Apple billions of dollars per year to be the default Safari search engine, giving Google a significant advantage in the search market.

The DoJ is also recommending that Google divest Android, but only if the other proposed remedies are not effective at keeping Google from "improperly leveraging" the operating system, or if Google tries to circumvent the other requirements put in place.

During his testimony, Turley also said that OpenAI offered to pay Apple a portion of the revenue generated by the Siri ChatGPT integration, but it is not clear if Apple has accepted payment, and prior reports suggested that it was a deal that does not see Apple paying OpenAI, or OpenAI paying Apple.

Tags: Chrome, Google, OpenAI

