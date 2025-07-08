Apple Watch Series 10 Drops to $279.99 Record Low Price for Prime Day

It's Prime Day, and Amazon is now discounting the Apple Watch Series 10 to a new all-time low price for both the 42mm and 46mm GPS models. Be sure to check out our main post for even more Apple-related discounts during Prime Day.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon has the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 for $279.99, down from $399.00, as well as the 46mm GPS model for $309.99, down from $429.00. Both of these are record low prices on the Apple Watch Series 10, and they're available in numerous case colors and band styles.

42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10

46mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10

