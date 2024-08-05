Google and Apple's Search Engine Deal Violates Antitrust Law

by

The paid agreement that Google has with Apple to be the default search engine on the iPhone and other Apple devices violates antitrust law, a federal judge ruled today (via Bloomberg).

Google Logo Feature Slack
Google has long paid Apple billions of dollars a year to be the default Safari search engine, and this relationship has been under scrutiny as Google battles antitrust allegations made by the United States Justice Department. The court today found in favor of the DoJ, and said that Google is indeed shutting out competition by paying smartphone makers for default status.

Google's agreements with Apple and other smartphone makers have a "significant effect" maintaining Google's search monopoly, keeping other search engines from competing and reinforcing Google's dominant position. Google has a search market share of around 95 percent on smartphones, in part due to the money that it pays.

In 2022, Google paid Apple $20 billion, an amount that incentivizes Apple to stick with the status quo. Apple does not provide opportunities to other search engines, nor does it develop its own search product due to the money that it receives from Google, according to the DoJ.

After considering testimony from Apple, Google, Microsoft, and other companies, the court decided that Google has a search monopoly. "Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly. It has violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act," reads the ruling.

The court will need to decide on the next actions to take to address Google's anticompetitive practices, and injunctions could be forthcoming.

Google and Apple could in the future be barred from entering into search agreements, which will result in a revenue loss for both companies. Apple will not get billions for promoting Google Search, and Google will lose out on being the default option across billions of Apple devices.

Google is likely to appeal the decision.

Top Rated Comments

carniesandrubes Avatar
carniesandrubes
23 minutes ago at 01:23 pm
Seems like worse news for Apple. They lose tens of billions but the vast, vast majority will still make Google their default search engine.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
17 minutes ago at 01:29 pm

Seems like worse news for Apple. They lose tens of billions but the vast, vast majority will still make Google their default search engine.
I never understood why Google has been paying them so much in the first place. Maybe to detract Apple from developing a search engine of their own.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
falkon-engine Avatar
falkon-engine
16 minutes ago at 01:30 pm
If the government prevailed against Google (anti trust), might it also prevail against Apple?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macduke Avatar
macduke
16 minutes ago at 01:30 pm
Hopefully this will lead to more competition and Apple pulling their search engine out of mothballs to get that project rolling again.

What's funny is the entire reason Google built Android was to lock in search on mobile, and if I'm reading this correctly, now it seems like they won't even be able to do that with Android devices moving forward, right?

In a few years will we see Android listed on killedbygoogle.com ('http://killedbygoogle.com')? Because I don't see how it makes them very much money without search lock-in. Although Android is already forked and could continue to be worked on, but without Google behind it, I see the platform fragmenting pretty quickly.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zilchfox Avatar
zilchfox
11 minutes ago at 01:34 pm

Seems like worse news for Apple. They lose tens of billions but the vast, vast majority will still make Google their default search engine.
Google has absolutely sucked lately, littered with promoted ads on the first page. It’s a way better experience with other search engines.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
22 minutes ago at 01:24 pm
I am sure Tim will still find some structure where Google still pays billions but now others can and will "get to," too. Brilliant.

Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments