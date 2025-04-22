iPhone 17e Nears Trial Production, Launch Tipped for Late May 2026

Apple's next-generation iPhone 17e is nearing the trial production stage, with the mid-range device tentatively scheduled for a May release, according to a proven leaker with sources in Apple's Chinese supply chain.



WeChat-based leaker Fixed Focus Digital shared the claims on Tuesday, adding that the iPhone 17e release date is currently understood to be late May 2026, although the exact date is unconfirmed.

The leaker also suggested that the iPhone 17e could go head-to-head for market share with another mid-range device from a rival smartphone vendor that typically releases new models around the same time. Possible rivals in China include Xiaomi, Redmi, and vivo.

Starting at $599, the iPhone 16e was released in late February. The iPhone 16e offers a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, an A18 chip, and a USB-C port, positioning it as a more affordable alternative within the iPhone 16 family.

A day before the iPhone 16e was launched, Fixed Focus Digital claimed to have learned of the existence of a "new project codename" in Apple's supply chain, and suggested there was a "high chance" it related to next year's iPhone 17e. Fixed Focus Digital was the first leaker to mention the "iPhone 16e" nomenclature back in December, when everyone else still assumed Apple would simply release a new device in its established entry-level "iPhone SE" series.

A February report by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) said Apple was expected to release an iPhone 17e next year, but the report suggested another February launch window for the device.

Introducing a more affordable mid-cycle "e" model could help Apple refresh its flagship lineup and generate more consumer interest than simply re-releasing the standard iPhone in a new color – a strategy the company has used in the past. Buyers would also have a better idea of when to expect the next entry-level device, in contrast to the non-linear roadmap that succeeding iPhone SE models followed.

According to recent data from Counterpoint Research, Apple took the number one position in global smartphone sales during the first quarter of 2025, with Apple benefiting from the iPhone 16e launch and strong performance in emerging markets. It's the first time Apple has taken the top spot during a first quarter, capturing 19% of the global market.