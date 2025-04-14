iPhone 16e Helps Apple Take Q1 Top Spot in Global Smartphone Market

by

Apple took the number one position in global smartphone sales during the first quarter of 2025, according to new data from Counterpoint Research. It's the first time Apple has taken the top spot during a first quarter, capturing 19% of the global market.

Apple iPhone 16 family lineup
The iPhone maker's success came despite economic uncertainties, with Apple benefiting from the iPhone 16e launch and strong performance in emerging markets. Starting at $599, the iPhone 16e was released by Apple in March to replace the iPhone SE, the most affordable device in the company's lineup.

Samsung followed in second place with 18% market share, continuing its gradual decline from 21% in Q1 2023. The Korean manufacturer experienced a slow start due to the late launch of its S25 series, but saw sales improve in March.

Xiaomi kept tight to its growth trajectory to secure third position with 14% of the market, up from 13% a year earlier. The Chinese company's expansion benefited from growth in its domestic market, where its entry into electric vehicles has enhanced its brand presence. Meanwhile, vivo and OPPO rounded out the top five.

The global smartphone market grew 3% year-over-year in Q1 2025, but Counterpoint has revised its annual forecast and now expects a slight decline for the full year. The adjustment is due to rising economic uncertainties, particularly related to tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

counterpoint smartphone sales q1 2025
Counterpoint believes that economic volatility could lead consumers to postpone smartphone purchases, which could potentially disrupt the supply chain and increase trade risks.

Apple's performance was notably regional in nature. While sales remained flat or declined in the U.S., Europe, and China, the company achieved double-digit growth in Japan, India, Middle East and Africa, and Southeast Asia.

