Leaker Hints at iPhone 17e Next Year as Report Predicts Annual Cycle

by

Apple will very likely launch an iPhone 17e next year around the same February window, claims a new consumer report, coinciding with a claim by a proven leaker that references to the device have already been spotted in the Chinese supply chain.

iPhone 16e Feature 1
According to a new report by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), Apple's iPhone 16e is just the first in an annual cycle of more affordable "e" models in Apple's flagship lineup, and Apple plans to follow it up in February 2026 with an iPhone 17e. From the report:

It appears that "e" phones may be part of the program going forward. Following the core iPhone 17 model launches in September, we expect Apple to announce an iPhone 17e around this time next year. That would mimic Google's introduction of "a" models in its Pixel line months after the annual Spring launch of their flagship and Pro models in recent years.

In a related development this morning, WeChat-based leaker Fixed Focus Digital claimed to have learned of the existence of a "new project codename" in Apple's supply chain, and suggested there is a "high chance" it relates to next year's iPhone 17e. It's worth noting that Fixed Focus Digital was the first leaker to mention the "iPhone 16e" nomenclature back in December, when everyone else still assumed Apple would simply release a new device in its established entry-level "iPhone SE" series.

Before these rumors emerged, we speculated last week about the possibility of an iPhone 17e launching in early 2026, around the same February timeframe. Introducing a more affordable mid-cycle "e" model could help Apple refresh its flagship lineup and generate more consumer interest than simply re-releasing the standard iPhone in a new color – a strategy the company has used in the past. Buyers would also have a better idea of when to expect the next entry-level device, in contrast to the non-linear roadmap that succeeding iPhone SE models seemingly followed.

Of course, this is assuming the iPhone 16e sells well. If it doesn't, the "e" could suffer the same fate as the iPhone "mini" series, much like we are expecting a "Plus" model to be absent in Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 lineup. In that sense, reports outlining iPhone 16e sales figures may give us the best idea of the device's long-term future.

The iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a notch, Face ID, an A18 chip, Apple Intelligence support, a USB-C port, an Action button, and a single 48-megapixel rear camera that offers 2x zoom with optical-like quality. The device is also equipped with Apple's first custom-designed 5G "C1" modem. The iPhone 16e launches on Friday, February 28, when it will be available to buy in Apple retail stores as pre-orders are delivered to customers.

Related Roundup: iPhone 16e
Tags: CIRP, Fixed Focus Digital
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 16e (Buy Now)

Popular Stories

ios 18 4 carplay

iOS 18.4 Includes a Small But Useful Change for CarPlay

Sunday February 23, 2025 2:23 pm PST by
The first beta of iOS 18.4 is now available, and it includes a small but useful change for CarPlay. As we noted in our list of iOS 18.4 features, CarPlay now shows a third row of icons, up from two rows previously. However, this change is only visible in vehicles with a larger center display. For example, a MacRumors Forums member noticed the change in a Toyota Tundra, which can be equipped...
Read Full Article103 comments
cook trump

Trump Responds to Apple Keeping Diversity Policies

Wednesday February 26, 2025 6:32 am PST by
In an all-caps post on Truth Social today, U.S. President Donald Trump said Apple should fully end its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. Tim Cook meeting with President Trump in 2017 "APPLE SHOULD GET RID OF DEI RULES, NOT JUST MAKE ADJUSTMENTS TO THEM," he wrote. Trump's post comes one day after Apple held its annual shareholders meeting, during which a majority of...
Read Full Article370 comments
apple watch ultra snow

6 Features Coming to the Apple Watch Ultra 3

Tuesday February 25, 2025 9:00 am PST by
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to launch later this year, arriving two years after the previous model with a series of improvements. While no noticeable design changes are expected for the third generation since the company tends to stick with the same Apple Watch design through three generations before changing it, there are a series of internal upgrades on the way. By the time the ...
Read Full Article172 comments
iPhone Fold Vertical Feature

Apple's 2026 Foldable iPhone Has No Visible Display Crease – Report

Tuesday February 25, 2025 2:58 am PST by
Apple is making significant headway on its long-rumored foldable iPhone, with a new report suggesting the company has achieved a major breakthrough by effectively eliminating the screen crease that plagues current foldable devices. According to Korean publication ETNews, Apple is finalizing its component suppliers for the foldable iPhone, with the selection process expected to be completed...
Read Full Article218 comments
airtag orange

AirTag 2 Rumored to Launch in May or June With These New Features

Monday February 24, 2025 6:11 am PST by
Apple plans to launch a second-generation AirTag in May or June this year, according to a post today from a leaker known as Kosutami. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously reported that a new AirTag would be released in mid-2025. May or June would align with that timeframe. Below, we recap three new features rumored for the AirTag 2: With a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, the...
Read Full Article58 comments
iphone 17 lineup cad render majin bu

Revealed: Entire iPhone 17 Lineup's Striking New Camera Designs

Monday February 24, 2025 2:49 am PST by
A new CAD render of all the devices in Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 lineup has been shared online by leaker Majin Bu, specifically showing the allegedly different rear camera system designs of the standard iPhone 17, all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, and the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models. The leaker Majin Bu has had some hits in the past, but some of his information has been wrong,...
Read Full Article168 comments
trump iphone dictation issue

Apple Fixing 'Trump' Dictation Processing Bug

Tuesday February 25, 2025 1:18 pm PST by
Multiple iPhone owners today noticed a pronunciation processing issue that causes the word "Trump" to momentarily show up when using dictation to send a message with the word "racist." In some cases, when speaking the word racist through the iPhone's built-in dictation feature, the iPhone briefly interprets the spoken word as "Trump" and "Trump" text shows up in the Messages app before being ...
Read Full Article354 comments
iOS 18

Apple Says iOS 18.4 Will Be Released in April With These New Features

Wednesday February 26, 2025 7:15 am PST by
In a recent press release, Apple confirmed that iOS 18.4 will be released in April. From the Apple News+ Food announcement:Coming with iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 in April, Apple News+ subscribers will have access to Apple News+ Food, a new section that will feature tens of thousands of recipes — as well as stories about restaurants, healthy eating, kitchen essentials, and more — from the...
Read Full Article42 comments

Top Rated Comments

mectojic Avatar
mectojic
42 minutes ago at 02:03 am
How e-xciting!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
chars1ub0w Avatar
chars1ub0w
38 minutes ago at 02:08 am
I miss the 12 Mini. That size was so pocketable. Bring back a 17 Mini at 16e price!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ThailandToo Avatar
ThailandToo
19 minutes ago at 02:26 am
This is how they will get an e series to $499. Next February the 17e is released at $599, and the 16e moves to $499.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
titanium69 Avatar
titanium69
42 minutes ago at 02:03 am
Before anyone comments..... no... people don`t buy apple products because they`re 'worth it' or 'good value for money'
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
platinumaqua Avatar
platinumaqua
35 minutes ago at 02:11 am

I miss the 12 Mini. That size was so pocketable. Bring back a 17 Mini at 16e price!
Same. Even if it only has one lens, as long as it has a magsafe ring
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iZac Avatar
iZac
23 minutes ago at 02:22 am
Nixing last years models works very well for Apple in the pro line - it lets them hobble features they don't want people having access to for a discount :confused:

The spring release will also help them reinvigorate sales for half the year more than a new mid-year colour does.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments