Leaker Hints at iPhone 17e Next Year as Report Predicts Annual Cycle

Apple will very likely launch an iPhone 17e next year around the same February window, claims a new consumer report, coinciding with a claim by a proven leaker that references to the device have already been spotted in the Chinese supply chain.



According to a new report by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), Apple's iPhone 16e is just the first in an annual cycle of more affordable "e" models in Apple's flagship lineup, and Apple plans to follow it up in February 2026 with an iPhone 17e. From the report:



It appears that "e" phones may be part of the program going forward. Following the core iPhone 17 model launches in September, we expect Apple to announce an iPhone 17e around this time next year. That would mimic Google's introduction of "a" models in its Pixel line months after the annual Spring launch of their flagship and Pro models in recent years.

In a related development this morning, WeChat-based leaker Fixed Focus Digital claimed to have learned of the existence of a "new project codename" in Apple's supply chain, and suggested there is a "high chance" it relates to next year's iPhone 17e. It's worth noting that Fixed Focus Digital was the first leaker to mention the "iPhone 16e" nomenclature back in December, when everyone else still assumed Apple would simply release a new device in its established entry-level "iPhone SE" series.

Before these rumors emerged, we speculated last week about the possibility of an iPhone 17e launching in early 2026, around the same February timeframe. Introducing a more affordable mid-cycle "e" model could help Apple refresh its flagship lineup and generate more consumer interest than simply re-releasing the standard iPhone in a new color – a strategy the company has used in the past. Buyers would also have a better idea of when to expect the next entry-level device, in contrast to the non-linear roadmap that succeeding iPhone SE models seemingly followed.

Of course, this is assuming the iPhone 16e sells well. If it doesn't, the "e" could suffer the same fate as the iPhone "mini" series, much like we are expecting a "Plus" model to be absent in Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 lineup. In that sense, reports outlining iPhone 16e sales figures may give us the best idea of the device's long-term future.

The iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a notch, Face ID, an A18 chip, Apple Intelligence support, a USB-C port, an Action button, and a single 48-megapixel rear camera that offers 2x zoom with optical-like quality. The device is also equipped with Apple's first custom-designed 5G "C1" modem. The iPhone 16e launches on Friday, February 28, when it will be available to buy in Apple retail stores as pre-orders are delivered to customers.