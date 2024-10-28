Say you've captured a stunning sunset at the beach, but there's a trash can ruining the foreground. Or maybe you've taken the perfect family portrait, only to later realize there's a stranger in the background. With iOS 18.1's new Clean Up tool, Apple aims to make such photo frustrations a thing of the past. Here's how it works.

iOS 18 Photos Clean Up Feature 1
Clean Up uses Apple Intelligence to analyze your photos and intelligently remove unwanted elements while preserving the natural look of your images. Granted it's not quite as powerful as desktop editing tools, but it brings impressive object removal capabilities right to your iPhone, letting you fix photo distractions in seconds rather than spending time and money on complex editing software.

Clean Up is particularly clever when it comes to automatic detection – it can identify obvious unwanted elements in your photos and suggest removing them with a single tap. But even when you need to make manual selections, the process is pretty straightforward.

How to Use Clean Up in iOS 18.1

Here's how to use Clean Up to enhance your photos:

  1. In the Photos app, select a photo that you'd like to clean up.
  2. Tap the Edit button (the three horizontal sliders).
  3. Tap Clean Up. (The tool may need to download the first time you select it, but it won't take long.)
    photos

  4. If any object has a luminescent glow in the picture, Clean Up has identified it for potential removal – tap to select it, or tap, brush, or circle something else you want to remove. If it makes your selection easier, pinch to pan and zoom.
  5. Tap Done to finish.
    photos

Getting the Best Results

Clean Up performs best when working with smaller objects set against clear, uncluttered backgrounds. That's not to say it can't handle various editing tasks, but it's mainly designed for removing unwanted elements from the background of your photos rather than making major foreground alterations. For example, removing a street sign from behind your subject might work, but trying to remove someone from the front of a crowded group shot likely won't produce the results you're hoping for.

There are a few limitations to keep in mind. The tool isn't compatible with Live Photos (using Clean Up automatically disables Live Photo functionality). You can't use Clean Up on videos either. All other types of images, including screenshots and older photos not taken with your iPhone, are fair game though.

For transparency, Apple adds a note to the photo's metadata indicating AI editing has been applied. And don't worry about making mistakes – all Clean Up edits are fully reversible by tapping Edit and selecting Revert to Original.

Top Rated Comments

WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
11 minutes ago at 05:34 am

It's been pretty lousy in the few examples I've tried it on.
Same. I've tried it on about a dozen photos and none were usable.

Last night I used it on a photo of my wife playing cello at a backyard event from the weekend. There was a dude's head in way of right side of the cello body, so I tried to remove him and it replaced him with leaves (tree was behind her), so there was a big half-circle cutout of the cello body replaced with leaves. Tried it with Google Photos on my wife's Pixel and it worked perfectly; it finished out the body of the cello and looked real.. Oh well.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

M4 iMac With Magic Accessories

Apple Announces iMac With M4 Chip, Upgraded Camera, Nano-Texture Display Option, and More

Monday October 28, 2024 8:01 am PDT by
Apple today announced that it has updated the 24-inch iMac with the M4 chip, which debuted in the iPad Pro earlier this year. This upgrade comes around one year after the previous iMac with the M3 chip was released. Subscribe to MacRumors on YouTube for more videos! As expected, the M4 chip in the iMac is available with up to a 10-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU. Apple says the iMac with the ...
Read Full Article260 comments
m3 mbp space black

What to Expect From Apple's 'Exciting Week of Announcements'

Thursday October 24, 2024 10:36 am PDT by
Apple's marketing chief Greg Joswiak today teased that the company has an "exciting week of announcements" planned next week. Joswiak said to "Mac" your calendars, and the post includes an animated icon for the Finder app on the Mac, so it is clear that at least some of next week's announcements will be related to the Mac. Subscribe to MacRumors on YouTube for more videos! Below, we have...
Read Full Article116 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro

Apple Says iPhone Driver's Licenses Coming to These U.S. States Next

Wednesday October 23, 2024 1:41 pm PDT by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. Below, we outline which U.S. states offer the feature, and additional states that have committed to rolling it out in the feature in...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

Apple Releases iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence

Monday October 28, 2024 8:07 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1, the first major updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 updates that came out in September. iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 come six weeks after the release of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General >...
Read Full Article215 comments
apple oct 2024 mac tease

Apple Teases M4 Mac Announcements Next Week

Thursday October 24, 2024 9:19 am PDT by
Apple's Greg Joswiak today made it clear that Apple plans to reveal new products next week, teasing refreshed Macs. In a social media post, Joswiak said to "Mac your calendars" because there's an exciting week of announcements that start on Monday morning. With Joswiak's announcement, it appears that there will not be a dedicated October event for Macs this year, with Apple instead...
Read Full Article236 comments
M4 iMac With Magic Accessories

Apple Updates Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad With USB-C Ports

Monday October 28, 2024 8:02 am PDT by
Alongside the new iMac, Apple announced updated versions of the Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad. The accessories are now equipped with USB-C charging ports, whereas the previous models used Lightning. Apple includes the Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard in the box with the iMac, and the Magic Trackpad is an optional upgrade. "Every iMac comes with a color-matched Magic Keyboard...
Read Full Article182 comments
iPhone SE 4 Thumb 1

iPhone SE 4 Mass Production Timeframe Revealed as Launch Gets Closer

Wednesday October 23, 2024 9:38 am PDT by
Apple suppliers will begin mass production of the fourth-generation iPhone SE in December, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a blog post. The fourth-generation iPhone SE is expected to have a similar design as the base iPhone 14, with rumored features including a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, a newer A-series chip, a USB-C port, a single 48-megapixel rear camera, 8GB of RAM...
Read Full Article49 comments
apple oct 2024 mac tease

Apple Promises Two More Mac Announcements This Week Following New iMac Today

Monday October 28, 2024 11:18 am PDT by
Apple introduced a new iMac today with the M4 chip and more, but that's not all, as it still has two more Mac announcements planned this week. "This is a huge week for the Mac, and this morning, we begin a series of three exciting new product announcements that will take place over the coming days," said Apple's hardware engineering chief John Ternus, in a video announcing the new iMac....
Read Full Article97 comments