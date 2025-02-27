Apple Releases Beta Firmware Updates for AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4

Apple today released new beta firmware updates for both AirPods 4 models and the AirPods Pro 2 with both Lightning and USB-C charging cases. The firmware has a build number of 7E5080a, and it is only available to developers at the current time. This is the second beta firmware update Apple has tested, and the prior version that came out in January had a build number of 7E5067b.



It is not immediately clear what new features or changes are included in the new firmware, but we'll update this article should we find out. Non-developers continue to have 7B21 firmware on the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 and 7B20 firmware on the ‌AirPods 4‌, with no change until the beta firmware sees an official launch.

Firmware updates can be installed by putting the AirPods in Bluetooth range of an iPhone, iPad, or Mac that's connected to Wi-Fi, and then plugging them in to charge. It can take up to 30 minutes for firmware to update.

You can check your firmware version by going to Settings > Bluetooth and selecting the Info button next to the ‌AirPods Pro‌ when they are connected to an ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, or Mac.