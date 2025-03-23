Apple Watch SE With Plastic Design Now in 'Jeopardy' for Two Reasons

There might not be a plastic Apple Watch SE this year after all, according to the latest word from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said the plastic Apple Watch SE is now in "jeopardy" for two reasons: design and cost issues.

"The design team doesn't like the look, and the operations team is finding it difficult to make the casing materially cheaper than the current aluminum chassis," he said.

Gurman first mentioned the possibility of a plastic Apple Watch SE last year.

An even more affordable Apple Watch SE with a colorful plastic design could have been appealing to parents who are looking to purchase an Apple Watch for their children.

The current Apple Watch SE was released in 2022. In the U.S., it starts at $249.