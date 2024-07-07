Apple Reportedly Developing Apple Watch SE With Plastic Casing
Apple is developing a new version of the low-cost Apple Watch SE with a plastic casing, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today claimed.
Writing in this weekend's "Power On" newsletter, Gurman mentioned Apple's work on an Apple Watch SE that features a rigid plastic casing in lieu of anodized aluminum. He postulated that this may be one technique Apple may be planning to use to bring the cost of the Apple Watch SE down. The current Apple Watch SE sells for $249, but Samsung's cheapest rival watch, the Galaxy Watch FE, sells for $199.
Apple famously released the iPhone 5C with an "unapologetically" plastic casing in 2013, which was effectively a rehoused version of the iPhone 5. The polycarbonate exterior was available in various vibrant color options. The device was somewhat controversial because critics argued that the plastic casing was a step down from the luxurious metal finishes of previous models and some consumers felt that the device's price point was still too high for what was perceived as an inferior product.
