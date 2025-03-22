Top Stories: iPhone 17 Air Rumors, Apple's Siri Problem, and More

With a bit of a lull in Apple product news following the launches of the latest Mac, iPad, and iPhone updates for early 2025, attention is turning back to rumors about other upcoming products with the all-new "iPhone 17 Air" for later this year and even next year's iPhone 18 Pro seeing some recent rumors.



Apple is also still getting attention for its delay announcement around the forthcoming Siri update based on Apple Intelligence, with the company seeking to generate some fresh energy for the project by bringing in new leadership, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more!



Ultra-Thin 'iPhone 17 Air' Rumored to Include These 12 Features

Rumors and leaks indicate we're getting a new iPhone model this year, with an "iPhone 17 Air" replacing the Plus model that's been in the lineup for past several years and coming in at around the same $899 starting price point.



While the device is expected to have an impressively thin and light design, rumors suggest it will have some compromises compared to iPhone 17 Pro models, including only a single rear camera, a single speaker, and an A19 chip instead of a more powerful A19 Pro chip.

The iPhone 17 Air will reportedly include a 6.6-inch display, and while Apple reportedly prototyped a larger model with a 6.9-inch screen, the company is said to have decided against it due to concerns over an ultra-thin form factor at that size being susceptible to bending.



Vision Pro Creator Taking Over Siri After Apple Intelligence Setbacks

Fallout from delays to a Siri revamp powered by Apple Intelligence and subsequent criticisms of some of the company's actions continues to mount, with Apple moving to shift responsibility for Siri from its AI chief John Giannandrea to former Vision Pro boss Mike Rockwell in an effort to shake things up.



The move comes as the current version of Siri is under renewed criticism for its difficulties handling even some of the most basic queries. Prominent industry analyst Benedict Evans wonders if the Apple Intelligence issues and the push to bring Vision Pro to market are a sign of Apple experiencing a "Vista-like drift into systemically poor execution" similar to what Microsoft went through with Windows nearly 20 years ago.



Report: Apple TV+ Losing $1 Billion Annually as Apple Services Falter

Apple is known to have been investing large sums of money into Apple TV+ in an effort to expand its services business, but it's never been revealed how well the service is performing for Apple.



A new report from The Information claims that Apple TV+ has around 45 million subscribers worldwide, making it a small player in the streaming video market, and that the service is losing roughly $1 billion per year.

Apple has reportedly been trying to tighten up the purse strings a bit to move closer to breaking even on Apple TV+, but it's not the only Apple service that's not exactly pulling its weight in the high-margin services sector, as Apple Music interest seems to be plateauing while Apple News+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Fitness+ are also not seeing significant growth.



Next Year's iPhone 18 Pro Already Rumored to Have Five New Features

We're still nearly six months away from the official unveiling of the iPhone 17 lineup, but that doesn't mean the rumor mill isn't already looking beyond to the 2026 models.



For Apple's high-end iPhone 18 Pro models, rumors have suggested we could see under-display Face ID for a much smaller Dynamic Island, a variable aperture main camera, Apple's next-generation C2 cellular modem, and an A20 chip with upgrades to benefit Apple Intelligence.



Apple's First Foldable iPhone Estimated to Cost Nearly Twice as Much as iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple has been rumored to be working on several foldable devices, with a foldable iPhone potentially being the first one out the door in late 2026 or early 2027. Based on supply chain checks, Barclays analyst Tim Long believes the device could start at around $2,300, representing a huge premium over Apple's traditional flagship phones.



A larger foldable device may not be far behind, but will it be considered a Mac or an iPad? It may largely come down to whether its operating system is built off of iPadOS or macOS, with analyst Jeff Pu believing it will be a flavor of macOS.



