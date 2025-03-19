Siri Still Struggles to Answer Very Basic Questions

by

Siri launched on the iPhone 4S all the way back in 2011, and yet it still struggles to answer some of the most basic questions.

Sad Siri Feature
Daring Fireball's John Gruber today highlighted a recent post from a Reddit user who asked Siri what month it is, only for Siri to respond that it does not understand. This is a frustrating experience that many iPhone users are all too familiar with, as evidenced by the dozens of replies to the post that provide similar examples of Siri being useless.

Apple recently delayed the more personalized version of Siri that it previewed at WWDC last year, with the reported reason being that the new features did not work reliably enough. But, the regular Siri that we already have is frustratingly bad, so perhaps Apple should focus on fixing that core before adding new features on top.

Something went wrong, Apple. Please try again.

Top Rated Comments

segfaultdotorg Avatar
segfaultdotorg
36 minutes ago at 07:54 pm
"Hey, Siri, how many kids do I have?" - Elon Musk
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sniffies Avatar
sniffies
41 minutes ago at 07:50 pm
Siri has been so dmb, I disabled Apple Intelligence and Siri altogether and have no interest in using them at all.

What a mess.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
techyOS Avatar
techyOS
34 minutes ago at 07:56 pm
Asked Siri yesterday “Does Greece have any Apple stores?”

She responded “I found Apple West 14th Street in New York. Is that the one you’re looking for?”
Really the only good thing about Apple Intelligence is the laughs it provides…

Attachment Image
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fenderbass146 Avatar
fenderbass146
19 minutes ago at 08:12 pm
I honestly feel like it got worse somehow.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iMean Avatar
iMean
35 minutes ago at 07:56 pm
I never understood how people manage to use Siri for anything. It just never worked for me in any language.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bmark Avatar
bmark
35 minutes ago at 07:56 pm
Siri is an epic embarrassment to Apple!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments