Siri Still Struggles to Answer Very Basic Questions

Siri launched on the iPhone 4S all the way back in 2011, and yet it still struggles to answer some of the most basic questions.



Daring Fireball's John Gruber today highlighted a recent post from a Reddit user who asked Siri what month it is, only for Siri to respond that it does not understand. This is a frustrating experience that many iPhone users are all too familiar with, as evidenced by the dozens of replies to the post that provide similar examples of Siri being useless.

Apple recently delayed the more personalized version of Siri that it previewed at WWDC last year, with the reported reason being that the new features did not work reliably enough. But, the regular Siri that we already have is frustratingly bad, so perhaps Apple should focus on fixing that core before adding new features on top.

