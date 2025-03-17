Apple's Limited-Time Mac Trade-In Offer Has a Disappointing Catch

On February 9, Apple increased its trade-in values for all Mac models in the U.S. and select other countries, but the offer is quite misleading.



Apple's website says the extra trade-in credit for Macs is available with the purchase of an eligible new Apple device through April 2, yet the values listed have already decreased before that date, which is something the average customer likely wouldn't realize.

As of February 9, the listed trade-in values had increased by between $10 and $50 in the U.S., but some of the values have already decreased since then.

Apple could choose to argue that the trade-in values would have dropped even lower had the "extra credit" boost not been in effect, but to us it still feels disappointing, if not disingenuous, for the company to have lowered some of the values prior to April 2.

The chart below provides an overview of the situation.

Model Values as of Today Values as of February 9 Values as of February 8 MacBook Pro Up to $860 Up to $925 Up to $915 MacBook Air Up to $410 Up to $435 Up to $425 MacBook Up to $120 Up to $140 Up to $90 iMac Up to $315 Up to $315 Up to $305 iMac Pro Up to $435 Up to $455 Up to $405 Mac mini Up to $325 Up to $375 Up to $365 Mac Studio Up to $1,150 Up to $1,150 Up to $1,140 Mac Pro Up to $710 Up to $720 Up to $670

So, if you are planning to trade in your Mac, know that the "extra" credit might actually mean even less credit than you would have received last month.

Trade-ins can be completed on Apple's website or at an Apple Store, and the credit can be applied towards the purchase of a new Apple product, or placed on an Apple gift card for later use. Visit the trade-in page on Apple's website for more details.