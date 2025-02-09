Apple Increases Mac Trade-In Values, Here's How Much You Can Get

Apple today increased its estimated trade-in values for select Mac models in the United States, with the full changes outlined below.



Apple's maximum trade-in values increased by between $10 and $50 for the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, MacBook, iMac, iMac Pro, Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro.

Model New Value Old Value MacBook Pro Up to $925 Up to $915 MacBook Air Up to $435 Up to $425 MacBook Up to $140 Up to $90 iMac Up to $315 Up to $305 iMac Pro Up to $455 Up to $405 Mac mini Up to $375 Up to $365 Mac Studio Up to $1,150 Up to $1,140 Mac Pro Up to $720 Up to $670

Trade-ins can be completed on Apple's website or at an Apple Store, and the credit can be applied towards the purchase of a new Apple product, or placed on an Apple gift card for later use. Visit the trade-in page on Apple's website for more details.