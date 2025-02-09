Apple Increases Mac Trade-In Values, Here's How Much You Can Get

by

Apple today increased its estimated trade-in values for select Mac models in the United States, with the full changes outlined below.

apple silicon mac lineup 2024 feature purple
Apple's maximum trade-in values increased by between $10 and $50 for the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, MacBook, iMac, iMac Pro, Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro.

Model New Value Old Value
MacBook Pro
Up to $925
Up to $915
MacBook Air
Up to $435
Up to $425
MacBook
Up to $140
Up to $90
iMac
Up to $315
Up to $305
iMac Pro
Up to $455
Up to $405
Mac mini
Up to $375
Up to $365
Mac Studio
Up to $1,150
Up to $1,140
Mac Pro
Up to $720
Up to $670

Trade-ins can be completed on Apple's website or at an Apple Store, and the credit can be applied towards the purchase of a new Apple product, or placed on an Apple gift card for later use. Visit the trade-in page on Apple's website for more details.

Top Rated Comments

scrapesleon Avatar
scrapesleon
31 minutes ago at 04:00 pm
these trade in values are a joke
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rm5 Avatar
rm5
26 minutes ago at 04:04 pm
Am I understanding this right? So if you bought a $10K Mac Pro, the most you can trade it in for is $720? There's no way...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Nismo73 Avatar
Nismo73
31 minutes ago at 03:59 pm
Didn't they just go down? ??‍♂️
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DrPangloss1759 Avatar
DrPangloss1759
29 minutes ago at 04:01 pm
$10? Start the parade...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sheepish-Lord Avatar
Sheepish-Lord
9 minutes ago at 04:22 pm
Another good reason never to get a build to order (BTO) if you are a frequent upgrader as they never take those into account.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments