Apple Increases Mac Trade-In Values, Here's How Much You Can Get
Apple today increased its estimated trade-in values for select Mac models in the United States, with the full changes outlined below.
Apple's maximum trade-in values increased by between $10 and $50 for the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, MacBook, iMac, iMac Pro, Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro.
|Model
|New Value
|Old Value
|
MacBook Pro
|
Up to $925
|
Up to $915
|
MacBook Air
|
Up to $435
|
Up to $425
|
MacBook
|
Up to $140
|
Up to $90
|
iMac
|
Up to $315
|
Up to $305
|
iMac Pro
|
Up to $455
|
Up to $405
|
Mac mini
|
Up to $375
|
Up to $365
|
Mac Studio
|
Up to $1,150
|
Up to $1,140
|
Mac Pro
|
Up to $720
|
Up to $670
Trade-ins can be completed on Apple's website or at an Apple Store, and the credit can be applied towards the purchase of a new Apple product, or placed on an Apple gift card for later use. Visit the trade-in page on Apple's website for more details.
