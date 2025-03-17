Here's Why Apple Hasn't Made a Portless iPhone

Over the years, there have been rumors suggesting that Apple eventually wants to make an iPhone without any ports, allowing for a completely wireless charging experience. An ‌iPhone‌ without ports has been speculated about, and Apple has even published patents for an all-glass ‌iPhone‌ with no ports or buttons.



Apple apparently considered making its dream a reality with the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, but ultimately decided not to do so. In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that one of Apple's ideas for the ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ was to design it without a USB-C port, which means it would only charge via MagSafe.

Apple did not end up going in that direction, because there were internal concerns that eliminating the USB-C port in the ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ would get the company in trouble with regulators in the European Union.

With the iPhone 15 lineup, Apple transitioned away from Lightning and adopted USB-C for iPhones because of an EU law that passed in 2022. The law requires technology companies to use a "common port," aka USB-C, for charging purposes. Technically, the law only applies in the European Union, but it was easier for Apple to make the change worldwide than to develop a special USB-C iPhone in Europe and continue using Lightning elsewhere.

Along with potentially angering the European regulators, getting rid of the charging port on an ‌iPhone‌ entirely would undoubtedly upset customers. When Apple eliminated the headphone jack from the ‌iPhone‌ 7, there was a lot of pushback from ‌iPhone‌ users, and other smartphone brands like Samsung spent plenty of time making fun of Apple's choice before ultimately following Apple's lead and removing headphone jacks from Android smartphones.

The iPhone 16 models now support ‌MagSafe‌ charging at up to 25W, and can fast charge with ‌MagSafe‌ and a 30W power adapter. Fast charging allows an ‌iPhone‌ to charge to 50 percent in 30 minutes, and the faster ‌MagSafe‌ charging puts wireless charging on par with fast charging over USB-C. With fast charging available with ‌MagSafe‌, there wouldn't be a downside to eliminating the USB-C port in terms of speed, but there would be far less flexibility because USB-C chargers and cables have become so universal.

Though Apple isn't adopting a port-free design for the ‌iPhone 17 Air‌, it's not an idea the company is abandoning. If the new super thin ‌iPhone‌ sells well, Apple will revisit portless iPhones and slim down the rest of the ‌iPhone‌ lineup, too.